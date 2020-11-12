In order to provide Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services, and still respect their efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Trinity Lutheran Church must continue to limit the amount of people attending a service to 100.
To fulfill the need to accommodate the amount of people they generally have at their Christmas services, they are asking their members to reserve the day and time of service that they plan to attend. The available services times are:
• Dec. 24 — “Christmas Eve” Traditional Service at 10 p.m.
• Dec. 25 — “Christmas Day” Traditional Service at 10 a.m.
• Dec. 26 — “Christmas Day” Contemporary Service at 5:30 p.m.
• Dec. 27 — “Christmas Day” Traditional Service at 10 a.m.
You can make your reservation when you attend a service, call the church at 665-7415, or email sec.tlc@iw.net
