SIOUX FALLS — In the wake of the pandemic, it is expected that Americans will have a healthy appetite to gather with friends and family over Thanksgiving and the year-end holiday.
With that in mind, AAA is urging those who want to travel to their holiday destinations to begin that planning right now, or they may have to make other plans. That’s because, in the wake of the pandemic, staffing shortages and other COVID-related disruptions may impact how travelers get where they are going as well as their accommodations once they arrive.
Whether you are planning to drive or fly to your holiday destination, AAA encourages travelers to explore their options now, book travel and accommodations as soon as possible and work with a travel advisor who can help manage any challenges that may arise.
Six Things Holiday Travelers Need to Do Right Now
1. Book your rental car — Booking your rental car may be even more important than booking your flight because if you are unable to rent a vehicle to get to your holiday destination, you may need to rethink your plans altogether.
2. Book your flight — The cost of travel is a matter of supply and demand. The “supply,” or the number of available flights, may be limited by the staffing shortages most major airlines are experiencing. Book your holiday travel as soon as possible to ensure availability and to get the best price.
3. Book your hotel and inquire as to COVID-related protocols — COVID-related restrictions and staffing shortages may impact availability of hotel rooms. Book your hotel room as soon as possible and inquire about COVID-related protocols, food service availability and other amenities that may be limited.
4. Work with a trusted travel advisor — A recent AAA survey indicates that more travelers are turning to travel advisors for their expert guidance and with good reason. Given the sometimes-daily changes in COVID-related travel restrictions, the need to navigate vaccine requirements for some travel and the support advisors can provide in the event of changes, AAA encourages travelers to work with a trusted travel advisor to ensure the best travel experience.
5. Consider trip insurance — In the wake of the pandemic, a recent AAA survey found that more people planning to get away are considering travel insurance. Policies vary dramatically but the right policy can provide much needed peace of mind.
6. Book a Vehicle Checkup — While airports will be busy over Thanksgiving and the year-end holiday, most travelers will still be driving to their destinations and AAA will be busy providing Emergency Roadside Service to tens of thousands of members forced to rethink their holiday plans because of a breakdown. Don’t wait. This is an extremely busy time of year at AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities as vehicle owners ready their cars for winter. Make an appointment today for a bumper-to-bumper vehicle ‘check-up’ which may not be available if you wait until the last minute.
