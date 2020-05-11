Dalton Guenther
Nancy Marshall and Carl Guenther of Crofton, Neb., announce the birth of their son Dalton Dean born May 4, 2020, at 5:21 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 ½ inches long. Siblings are Ray (8), Tim (7), Scott (7), Sequoia (6), Georgia (5), Willow (3), and James (2).
Grandparents are Ray and Karen Bonham of Niobrara, Neb., and Rose Guenther of Crofton, Neb. Great-grandparents are Roger and Betty Bonham of Oroville, Calif.
