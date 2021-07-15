Christ Episcopal Church of Yankton welcomes Father Michael Newago as its new rector. Fr. Newago’s initial service will be held on July 18 at 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 517 Douglas Ave. All are welcome to attend. A reception on the church’s lawn will follow the service.
Fr. Mike, his wife, Karen; daughter, Chloe; and a couple of family dogs made the move to Yankton at the beginning of this month. Prior to moving here, Fr. Mike was priest in charge of St. Barnabas in Havana, Illinois, where he also served as Mission Strategy Developer for the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois.
Fr. Mike is a member of a Franciscan order within the Episcopal Church.
