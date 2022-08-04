DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
The July 25, 2022, meeting was called to order at 7 p.m.
Started meeting with the program speaker, Jesse Bailey from Pathways in Yankton. He gave a history of when Pathways started, how it has grown and changed over the years. He went over how the services they offer and grants they have received have helped those in the community and the outlying areas. He described the growth that Pathways has made and the steps they are taking to continue to grow. They are always taking donations; go to www.yanktonpathways.org for the most up-to-date information.
Minutes and treasurer reports were placed on file.
Activities: Edith went over the placemats for the Humane Society and reminded that the August meeting is the final time to turn them in.
Program: Sandy Hoffner states that next month, Sally Schroeder will be presenting English paper piecing hexis.
Workshop: Lori Connot asked about doing a retreat in Gregory along with the Swan Lake retreat. Members agreed that one retreat at Swan Lake was enough at this time.
QOV: Dawn Atkins reiterated that there is a presentation on July 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Yankton VFW.
Quilt Show: Elaine Harty is the new chair for the challenge quilt; contact her with any questions. The challenge quilts are due by August meeting. It was discussed where all the book marks were taken for publicity and we were encouraged to sell raffle tickets.
Unfinished Business:
• Charity Sew Day summary provided by Joni Lowe, there were 13 members that participated and were able to get quite a few quilts done. There was a request for anyone that wants to take a top and quilt it, they are welcome to grab them before they leave the meeting.
• Sally Schroeder went over the Quilt Across the Dakotas, which is from Aug. 1 to Sept. 15. There is a passport book to purchase to be entered into the prize drawings. There are quite a few shops involved and if you want a passport, they are at Sassy Cat. Sally is sharing Facebook posts from the Quilt Across the Dakotas and there is a lot of information at their Facebook page.
• GAR Quilt Show dates are Oct. 13-Nov. 14, 2023. More information to come after our October quilt show
• Country View Quilting is hosting Jelly Roll Day Party Sept. 17, and there is a Country Robbins Retreat Aug. 19-21. Contact Stephanie Stueckrath with questions.
• Joni and Sue reminded the members of the AQS Bus Trip has a couple seats left to fill.
Door Prize: Beth Mikkelsen won gift card to Sassy Cat
Forty members attended the meeting
Adjourned at 8 p.m., motioned by Lori Connot and seconded by Beth Mikkelsen
