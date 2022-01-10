Eli Horner

Jammie and Ean Horner of Yankton announce the birth of their son named Eli James Horner, born Dec. 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18¼ inches long.

Eli joins sibling Myles, 2½ years old.

Grandparents are Rhonda and Jim Hoffman of Yankton, and Jeff and Laurie Horner of Sioux City, Iowa.

Great-grandparents are Robert Bures of Wagner, Charlene Balmer of Sioux City, Iowa; and Ray and Karen Horner of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

