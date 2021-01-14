SOUTH DAKOTA MINES
RAPID CITY — For the fall 2020 semester, 649 South Dakota Mines students were named to the Dean’s List.
In order to merit a spot on the Dean’s List, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term, while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.
Area students included:
• Logan Leader, Crofton, Neb.
• Cassidy Sjovall, Burbank
• Miles Byington, Dakota Dunes
• Dustin Richards, Hurley
• Dalton Kotilinek, Marion
• Jamison Smith, Parkston
• Tracy Herrboldt, Scotland
• Tyler Kaul, Springfield
• Tyler DeVelder, Vermillion
• Kaytie DeWitt, Vermillion
• Cameron Smejkal, Wagner
• Brock Folkers, Yankton
• Austin Jerke, Yankton
• Cecilia Kouri, Yankton
• Samuel Van Osdel, Yankton
• Sean Westerman, Yankton
DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University recently released its fall 2020 dean’s list which includes 282 university students.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:
• Armour — Maddison Sparks
• Dimock — Delilah Brinker
• Freeman — Emmarie Edwards, Lacey Wipf
• Geddes — Sidney Muckey
• Hurley — Carter Jahnig
• Irene — Ethan Engen, Gavin Spurrell
• Marion — Lisa Anderson, Haley Lund
• Parker — Tessa Hertel
• Parkston — Maxwell Evans, Keelie Konfrst, Lexy Leischner
• Platte — Trevor Sprik
• Springfield — Sierra Mesman
• Tripp — Mattilynn Reiner
• Tyndall — Macy Sternhagen
• Vermillion — Brenna Mockler
• Viborg — Mariah Houtcooper
• Yankton — Kieren Luellman, Megan McCorkell, Madison Wubben
CHADRON STATE COLLEGE
CHADRON, Neb. — Chadron State College has announced the names of 328 students who qualified for the institution’s Fall 2020 President’s List with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Cities and states listed reflect the student’s selected permanent address.
• Kyle Lindquist of Randolph, Neb.;
• William Hagge of Wausa, Neb.
———
Chadron State College has announced the names of 332 students who qualified for the institution’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List with at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Cities and states listed reflect the student’s selected permanent address.
• Gabrielle Keiser of Crofton, Neb.;
• Penny Reynolds of Niobrara, Neb.;
• McKinna Faulkenberry of Randolph, Neb.;
• John Rosberg of Wausa, Neb.
MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY MOORHEAD
MOORHEAD, Minn. —The following local students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2020. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
VERMILLION — Maddison Kranz, Film Production, Vermillion High School (Yankton resident)
GAYVILLE — Cassandra Lee, Paralegal, Gayville-Volin High School
YANKTON — Zoie Lee Marcotte, Criminal Justice, Yankton High School
ALEXANDRA FOXHOVEN
Alexandra Foxhoven, a second year student at St. Luke’s College-UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa, made the President’s List for the Fall semester 2020.
Foxhoven did so by achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or above and satisfactory clinical attainment for that session.
Foxhoven is pursuing an Associate of Science Degree in Nursing, which is affiliated with UnityPoint Health. Foxhoven is a graduate of Yankton High School. Parents are Thomas Foxhoven and Sheila Henningfeld of Sioux City, Iowa, and Brandy Salts of Yankton.
