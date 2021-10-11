Jacob Stewart of Yankton was the recipient of the 2021 Exceptional Employee Award through the South Dakota Conference on Developmental Disabilities. Ben Hanten of Ben’s Brewing Company was the recipient to the 2021 Exceptional Employer Award. This was a first-ever State of South Dakota Conference of Development Disabilities. Nominations from across the state where submits in these two categories. Both Stewart and Hanten were honored in Sioux Falls on Sept. 29.
Stewart started working at Dairy Queen in March 2016, when he was in high school. General Manager Greg Enright had this to say about Stewart: “Jacob is a valued member of our Dairy Queen family. He always comes to work with a smile on his face and make others happy when they are around him. He’s always happy and this rubs off on others. Jacob is able to make his co-workers laugh and is always a hard worker. He is reliable, very nice to others and never complains when asked to do something. Jacob just gets it done with a smile on his face. We really wish that we had a lot more employees as great as Jacob.”
When Stewart is asked how he likes his job, he will often answer, “I love my job! Some people don’t like to go to work, but I do!”
Ben Hanten was nominated by Ability Building Services (ABS) Job Developers Jane Wuestewald and Heather Budihas, who had this to say about Hanten: “We have worked with Ben since 2010 and he has been such an asset to ABS. He has opened his business to us so that we could do job assessments to assess people’s skills and abilities. He has also hired many people that we support. When he has an opening, he has reached out to us and asked if we have anybody interested in a job with him. Ben is always open to problem solving and willing to make accommodations. He is receptive to working with job coaches as well as helping them to brainstorming ideas and always reaches out when there are concerns that need to be worked through. Ben’s expectations are the same whether a person has a disability or not. He has also been very open with the Yankton community on sharing his positive experiences with hiring people with disabilities and to focus on what a person is able to do and not on what they might not be able to do. He has been a great example of: ‘Why not hire people with a variety of abilities?’”
