Dear Car Talk:
I have a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan, and that’s a great vehicle for me. It has a rear backup camera with a display on the dash, auto headlights and windshield wipers, and blind spot detectors in the side mirrors.
A number of years ago, the blind spot detector went out. The dealer said it was a wiring problem and wanted $800 to fix it, which was too much for me at the time. Several years later, an independent mechanic told me the wires were too corroded to bother with and said to just leave it.
Fast forward to recent events. I had my windshield replaced recently, and, since then, there has been a gradual cascade of issues, all electrical in nature. First, my automatic headlights do not come on when it’s raining as they should, only when it is dark will they light up. My automatic wipers do not come on when it rains anymore either. Lastly, my rear camera is off altogether.
The people who replaced the windshield said they did nothing to account for these things. Now, it seems that I might be on the hook for lot more than the original $800. Did something go wrong in the windshield install? If it is, in fact, the same wiring issues, am I looking at a hefty bill? Any suggestions please? Thanks. — Candace
Wait. You said this was a great vehicle?
I think the rain-related issues (auto wipers and headlights that come on in the rain) are related to the windshield replacement.
Both of those items rely on a rain sensor that’s housed around the rearview mirror.
They had to remove that mirror in order to replace your windshield, and I’m guessing they broke or disconnected the sensor.
So, you should go back to them and tell them that your rain sensor hasn’t worked since the windshield replacement and ask them to fix or replace it.
Now, did you replace the windshield because it was leaking? If so, that could explain corroded wires.
You’ll need an updated estimate to replace that wiring and get your other systems running again.
But, before you ask your mechanic to do that, check the limit on your home equity line, and make sure he’s had a recent tetanus booster.
If the work costs too much, and you just want a backup camera again, consider buying a wireless backup camera online and having your mechanic install it. That’ll probably run you about $200. Good luck, Candace.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2022 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
