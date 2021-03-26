New at the Yankton Community Library this week: March 27, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Band of Sisters” by Lauren Willig
• “The Beirut Protocol: a Marcus Ryker Novel” by Joel C. Rosenburg
• “Blind Search: a Mercy Carr Mystery” by Paula Munier
• “Bryant & May: Oranges and Lemons” by Christopher Fowler
• “The Children’s Train” by Viola Ardone
• “Cut and Run” by Allison Brennan
• “Engines of Oblivion” by Karen Osborne
• “Fast Ice: a Novel from the Numa Files” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown
• “Foregone” by Russell Banks
• “Leave no Trace: an FBI K-9 Novel” by Sara Driscoll
• “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner
• “A Perfect Amish Romance” by Shelley Shepard Gray
• “Pretty Little Wife” by Darby Kane
• “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker
• “Winter’s Orbit” by Everina Maxwell
———
Nonfiction
• “Aftershocks” by Nadia Owusu
• “Just As I Am” by Cicely Tyson
LARGE PRINT
Fiction
• “Deep in the Alaskan Woods” by Karen Harper
• “Missing and Endangered” by J.A. Jance
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Between Burning Worlds: System Divine: Book II” by Jessica Brody and Joanne Rendall
• “The Princess Will Save You” by Sarah Henning
• “Sanctuary” by Paola Mendoza
• “Undead Girl Gang” by Lily Anderson
• “Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with a Fresh Bite” edited by Zoraida Córdova & Natalie C. Parker
———
Nonfiction
• “Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore our Radical Anatomy” edited by Kelly Jensen
• “The Cat I Never Named: a True story of Love, War, and Survival “by Amra Sabic-El-Rayess
• “Flowers in the Gutter: the True Story of the Edelweiss Pirates, Teenagers who Resisted the Nazis” by K.R. Gaddy
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Click, Clack, Good Night” by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin
• “A Crankenstein Valentine” by Samantha Berger
• “Dinos Don’t Do Yoga” by Catherine Bailey
• “Do Not Let Your Dragon Spread Germs” by Julie Gassman
• “Happy Narwhalidays” by Ben Clanton
• “I Am Brave: a Little Book about Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Brad Meltzer, board book
• “Magic in the Attic: a Button and Squeaky Adventure” by Jim Shore
• “Milo Imagines the World” by Matt de la Peña
• “Mouse in the House” by Russell Ayto
• “My Creepy Valentine” by Arthur Howard
• “Now You See Me, Now you Don’t” by Patricia Hegarty
• “The Passover Mouse” by Joy Nelkin Wieder
• “Pig the Fibber” by Aaron Blabey
• “Pirate Stew” by Neil Gaiman
• “Sugar in Milk” by Thrity Umrigar
• “While We Can’t Hug” by Eoin McLaughlin
• “While You’re Away” by Thodoris Papaioannou
• “The Wolf in Underpants Freezes his Buns Off” by Wilfrid Lupano
———
Nonfiction
• “Alien Graveyard” by Leah Kaminski
• “A Day in the Life of a Penguin” by Sharon Katz Cooper
• “Native Pollinators: Bats” by Roberta Baxter
• “Penguins are Awesome” by Jaclyn Jaycox
• “So Cute! Penguins” by Crispin Boyer
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Flashback Four” by Dan Gutman, book series
• “Hilda and the Ghost Ship” by Stephen Davies
• “Hilda and the Time Worm” by Stephen Davies
• “Hilda and the White Woff” by Stephen Davies
• “The Ickabog” by J.K. Rowling
• “Real” by Carol Cujec
• “The Stray and the Strangers” by Steven Heighton
• “Tunnel of Bones” by Victoria Schwab
———
Nonfiction
• “Consent (for Kids!): Boundaries, Respect, and Being in Charge of You” by Rachel Brian
ADULT DVDs
• “Courting Mom & Dad”
• “The Croods: a New Age”
• “Finding Love in Quarantine” (2020)
• “The Right One” (2021)
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.