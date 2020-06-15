Beckham Benjamin
Zach and Brianna Benjamin of Yankton announce the birth of their son named Beckham Alan Benjamin, born June 4, 2020, at 7:44 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20¾ inches long.
Beckham is joined at home by 3-year-old sibling Hadleigh Benjamin.
Grandparents are Ryan and Dawn Newman of Yankton and Jeff and Jaci Benjamin of Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.