There are times when time to get to the gym for an extra workout just doesn’t fit into your fitness routine. Here are some simple steps to sneak more exercise into your daily schedule to see maximum results.
Trust me, I get it. I live an active lifestyle, working out every day, and yet I still have that mental debate each and every day of getting after my fitness routine.
Here’s my secret sauce for getting more active each and every day, one step at a time.
1. SET A ROUTINE
OK, so this isn’t really a secret. Creating a regular habit of working out would be ideal — duh! It’s creating that habit that’s the tricky part. Here’s where I can help.
One of the most efficient ways to build a habit is through the Cue-Routine-Reward system. In the book, “The Power of Habit,” the system consists of three parts: a cue, a routine and a reward.
This system can apply to building any habit, from drinking more water to waking up earlier. But it can certainly apply to creating a workout habit.
Example, the habit or action you want to create and reinforce, would be getting up and changing into your workout clothes as soon as the alarm sounds. This can help prevent you from going back to sleep and ensure you hit the gym since you’re already ready. And once you finish the routine (the exercise), you’ll be rewarded. Everyone is different with different motivation — so find what works for you to get you pumped up and following that habit.
2. START SMALL
You don’t need to bust it hours a day, seven days a week! All you need is about 30 minutes a day. Beginners can even start with less than that.
The white coats (experts) tell us to get a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week — that breaks down to a little more than 20 minutes each day. They also recommend strength-training that works the major muscle groups at least two times a week. Thirty minutes is an ideal place to start to fulfill your weekly needs.
3. HABIT STACK
Habit stacking, made known by the book “Atomic Habits” is a way to create small yet healthy habits. This term might be new to you, but it’s really straightforward: you “stack” the new behavior (exercising) onto a habit you already have to help you remember to do it. This will cause the combo to become a habit.
If you listen to a podcast every day, try going for a walk or jog while you listen. Waiting for your morning coffee to brew? Try stretching while you wait. Habit stacking can be used in a multitude of ways to make new fitness habits blend into your daily routine.
4. GET ACTIVE AT WORK
Your workday doesn’t have to be totally sedentary. Rather than using your full lunch hour to eat, take some time to go out and move and stretch. Speed walk around the office or run errands. You can also break up the drudgery of the day by taking a walk during one-on-one meetings instead of sitting at a desk or conference room — anything to get up and get moving.
5. DO EXERCISES YOU ACTUALLY LIKE
This is a big one. If you hate exercising, it might be because you aren’t doing workouts you enjoy. If you don’t like to run — don’t. Rather pedal your way to fitness? Grab your bike and go.
Branch out and try different kinds of workouts until you find one you genuinely enjoy. Biking, surfing, paddle boarding, yoga, hiking, skiing, rock climbing, and kayaking are all fun activities that get your heart rate up.
6. GET ACTIVE WHILE WATCHING A SCREEN OR LISTENING TO MUSIC OR A PODCAST
Let’s be honest, running on the treadmill can be boring. Riding on a stationary bike is boring. Watching a program, listening to music or dropping in on a podcast to learn and listen is way more fun. That’s why you should combine the two.
There’s no shame in catching up on your favorite show while hitting the gym or popping in your earbuds while riding on the stationary bike each day. Not only does the entertainment keep your mind off the burn in your legs, but it pushes you to stay longer.
7. MAKE IT SOCIAL
Exercise doesn’t need to be solitary. In fact, having a workout partner can help keep you motivated and hold you accountable in your routine. If you don’t have one buddy to join you, sign up for a workout class. The structure of working out in a group can push you to work harder while also introducing you to new people.
Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen is owner/director of Coach Rozy Performance — Powered by AVERA Sports Yankton. He can be reached at 817-219-2811, email him at rozyroozen@gmail.com or you can find more information at www.coachrozy.com about training programs, bootcamps and athletic & sport development
