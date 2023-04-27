SIOUX FALLS — The University of South Dakota has been selected as the state’s first education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees tuition assistance to the university.

“We are honored to be selected for Amazon’s Career Choice program,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “Through this partnership, Amazon employees will have access to USD’s world-class education at an affordable price. This further demonstrates our commitment to meeting students where they are and preparing them for success in the workforce.”

