TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Joyce Stevens called to order the meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Avera Pavilion. Stan Sudbeck, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 1:48 am
As grammarian, Steve presented his word of the day “voracious,” an adjective meaning “having an eager approach to an activity.”
Gale Vogt presented is speech “I Can Ski.” Gale told us of his adventurous tale of the “ups and downs” of learning to navigate those skis. He used humor and gestures to paint an entertaining image as he told his tale.
As Table Topics master, Cleo Waters asked Jan Schiferl, Joe Tielke, Jason Orr, Stan Sudbeck, Steve Anderson, Ashley Dimmer and Gale Vogt questions in which the members could practice their impromptu speaking skills.
Ashley Dimmer evaluated Vogt’s speech and complimented him on good use of body language and vocal variety.
Jan Schiferl, as ah counter noted uses of unnecessary fillers. As grammarian, Steve Anderson noted effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. Stan Sudbeck was timer for the meeting.
As General Evaluator, Jason Orr evaluated the meeting as a whole.
Best Speaker Award went to Gale Vogt. Best Evaluator Award went to Ashley Dimmer and Best Table Topics Speech went to Jan Schiferl. Toastmaster Stevens adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 meets each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. at the Avera Sacred Heart Pavilion. We welcome observers and guests! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call 605-661-8356 for more information.
INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met at Yankton Elk’s Lodge at noon May 1, 2023, with 16 members present.
President Dana Schmidt called the meeting to order and lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Announcements: Paula Tacke gave an update on events at the Mead Museum including the Heritage Park fundraiser raffle and “Feed your Mind” Friday, May 5. Dana Schmidt gave an update on the Yankton Community Library’s e-books class and kitchen gadget swap coming up June 1-3.
Lynn Scroggins won the monthly drawing for a free lunch.
Hostess Pauline Aklund, recently retired after 47 years at Shur-Co, gave a presentation on the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). Pauline has served as president of the Yankton chapter for 4 years, is now the First Vice President at the state level, and will be State President 2024-26. GFWC was founded in the 1890s with the Yankton chapter formed shortly thereafter. Pauline provided an interesting timeline of events, local community service and fundraising.
The next meeting will be held Monday May 8, 2023, at noon at Yankton Elk’s Lodge and on Zoom. Hostess is Sherri Rodgers-Conti and the speaker will be Lori Cowman, Assistant Director, Planning and Development District III.
Visitors and new members are welcome. For more information, email Interchange.Yankton@yahoo.com.
