It’s no big deal to lose a couple hours of sleep for a few months, right?

A recent sleep study conducted by University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Amanda Prokasky, PhD, Education and Child Development, Munroe-Meyer Institute in Omaha and retired Susan Harris, Nebraska Extension educator, Institute of Agricultural and Natural Resources, reveals that sleeplessness leads to lack of concentration, slower reaction times, or distractibility. Losing 30 minutes for one night has little effect, however a 30-minute deficit each night for four to six weeks will take a physical and mental toll.

