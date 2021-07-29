EDELMAN FAMILY REUNION
The Edelman Family Reunion — including all the descendants of Jacob Sr., Jacob Jr., Andrew, George, Peter, Henry, John, Margaret and Johanna Edelman — will be held Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at JoDean’s restaurant in Yankton.
You are asked to pass this along to all members of your family and also any descendants of the above families.
For further information, contact Del Edelman at 605-660-1197 or Darrell Guthmiller at 605-387-5528
YHS CLASS OF 1965
The Yankton High School Class of 1965 will be holding its 55th class reunion Sept. 10-11 in Yankton at the River Rock Event Center located just north of JoDean’s on Broadway. The reunion will take place from 6-10 p.m. each night.
A special menu will be available.
The class is also cordially inviting members of the ’64 and ’66 classes along with any other graduates to join them.
Contact Ken at (605) 261-0778 or Kris at (605) 415-0828 if you wish to join them for food and a chat.
DIEDE REUNION
On July 18, 2021, after a year of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the descendants of Nick and Regina Diede met at the VFW hall in Scotland for a great reunion. There were 34 people in attendance, and we were happy to be together again.
Nick and Regina had 21 grandchildren: seven are deceased, with 12 remaining. Seven of the first cousins and their families were together to share a meal of many favorite foods and catching up with news of the family.
Connie Diede Oringderff of Ft. Myers, Fla., came from the farthest to attend the reunion. Also attending were Steve Diede of White Bear Lake, Minn.; Lori and Terril TeSlaa and Blake Danelson of Sioux Falls; Dale and Brigitta Diede, Bob Diede, Tim and Brenda Frohreich, Wilmer and Lila Frohreich, DeWane and Betty Frohreich, of Yankton; Grace Diede, Tim and Debra Diede, and Karl Diede, of Springfield; Alan and Lillian Schenkel of Utica; June Diede, Mark, Emily, Eisley, Nathan and Emery Sayler, Ron and Kristi Diede, of Menno; Dick and Kathryn Buechler, Jan and Jim Kocer, Lester and Shirley Muehlbeier, of Scotland.
The next reunion is being planned for the last Sunday of July 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church fellowship hall, at noon, in Yankton.
We are looking forward to seeing everyone again.
SWENSEN FAMILY REUNION
Descendents of Martin and Christina Swensen gathered at The Center for a family reunion potluck on Sunday, June 27, 2021, hosted by Sarah Swensen.
The following were in attendance: Aunt Myrtle Andersen (special guest); Vernon, Rodney, and Robert Swensen; Sarah Swensen and Chris Frick; Kalie and Vicki Swensen; Taylor Swensen and Brayden Jepsen; Melisa and Michael Smith and Jesse Winckler; Jerome and Judy Swensen; Amanda Swensen and Dakota LaPointe and family; Dean Thomsen; Faith Tweedy; Alexis, Addison, Arianna, and Terek Lanphear; and Marlene Kuchta Ahlers, all of Yankton; Chad, Tammy, Keck, and Sawyer Gortmaker of Canistota; Shirley Gortmaker and Roger and Beverly Lamp of Sioux Falls; Dale and Skye Thomsen of Brandon; Ray and Sue Habeger and Jacob and Ashley Habeger of Dell Rapids; Duane and Theresa Swensen of Ida Grove, Iowa; and Jerome Swensen, Jr. and Shannon Cotterman of Montevideo, Minnesota.
Next year’s reunion is scheduled for Sunday, June 26, 2022, at noon. Venue to be determined at a later date. All family members are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.