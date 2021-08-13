DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The June 28, 2021 meeting of DPQG was called to order at 6:05 pm by President Stephanie Stueckrath at a Riverside Park Picnic Shelter.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken by signing in with 28 members present. Members showcased “Summer Fun” projects.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: Elaine Harty moved and Mary Ellen Hornstra seconded that June minutes be approved as printed. Motion carried. LaNeda Kuehler moved and Peggy Thranum seconded that treasurer’s report be approved as printed. Motion carried. Both will be placed on file.
Unfinished Business
• Scott Flanagan Trunk Show and Workshop — Kim Kappel reported that the Scott Flanagan Trunk Show and Workshop remain scheduled for September 10th and 11th with details provided in a recent email. Locations will be confirmed.
• QOV Committee — Dawn Atkins reported that the QOV presentation on July 24 at Riverside Park was well attended and quilts were presented to Darrell Ekeren and Robert Wittmeier. A presentation was also made to Cheryl Stahlecker at the VFW. Dawn will be making QOV pillowcase kits for any member willing to sew them.
• Summer Challenge —Pat Morton reminded members that the summer challenge packet containing a “starter piece” for a 24” x 24” table centerpiece given to members at the June meeting is due at the August meeting for those who wish to participate.
• Future meetings at Trinity Lutheran Church — Sandy Hoffner confirmed that arrangements have been confirmed with Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton to have future monthly meetings, and possibly other guild activities, there. The next meeting may possibly be held at 6 p.m. A confirmation email will be sent later.
• Other: An inquiry was made regarding how prepayments for national quilter workshops will be handled if the workshop has to be cancelled. This was tabled for further discussion at a future meeting.
New Business
• Announcement: On Sept. 18 a Jelly Roll Workshop will be conducted. Contact Stephanie Stueckrath for further information.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Kim Kappel; the prize was a quilt project donated by Nancy Zelenka.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at was made at 6:35 p.m. by Kathy Sheldon, seconded by Elaine Harty, and carried.
Program: Socializing with fellow members.
Next meeting: Aug.23, 2021, (tentatively at 6 p.m.) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Broadway Ave, Yankton.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, August 7, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with seven people at the Fry’n Pan Restaurant and two people joining the meeting via Zoom from Sioux Falls.
The meeting was called to order by President Jeremy Skrenes. Jana Lane gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “dynamic,” which means usually continuous and productive activity or change. Roy Wilcox gave a 6-8 minute speech from the Pathways Dynamic Presentation project, level 3 with the purpose of researching a topic, titled “Hunting with George.” Marsha Dahlseid conducted Table Topics by asking members to create a tall tale based on an unusual word that she gave each participant. Janice Stone was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Steve Hamilton evaluated Roy Wilcox’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jack Dahlseid who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums, grammarian Jana Lane who reported on good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase, timer Dan Klimsch who reported on speaking times, vote counter Vernon Arens, and joke master Iesley Stone.
Luke Skrenes from Sioux Falls was a guest at the meeting. Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Roy Wilcox for best speaker, Steve Hamilton for best evaluator, and for best table topics response it was a three-way tie for Iesley Stone, Jeremy Skrenes, and Janice Stone.
The business meeting was led by Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fry’n Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
