Youth and adult members of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) literally planted seeds in Chicago this summer, but found they came home with “seeds” of their own, and are now contemplating how best to plant and harvest them in their own lives, in the church, and in the wider community.

The four recently reported on the trip at a “stockholders’ meeting” – yes, church members, family, and friends invested in the young people by “buying stock” to help finance their opportunity – and a large crowd listened attentively while watching pictures of the experience and experiencing a bit of Chicago for themselves: authentic Chicago-style hot dogs and all the fixin’s, prepared by those who went on the trip!

