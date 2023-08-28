Youth and adult members of the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational) literally planted seeds in Chicago this summer, but found they came home with “seeds” of their own, and are now contemplating how best to plant and harvest them in their own lives, in the church, and in the wider community.
The four recently reported on the trip at a “stockholders’ meeting” – yes, church members, family, and friends invested in the young people by “buying stock” to help finance their opportunity – and a large crowd listened attentively while watching pictures of the experience and experiencing a bit of Chicago for themselves: authentic Chicago-style hot dogs and all the fixin’s, prepared by those who went on the trip!
YUCC representatives participating in the Be the Neighbor Chicago Eco-Justice trip were Conner Brunick (parents: Ben and Lori Brunick) and Dakota Larson (parents: Matt Larson and Holly Treter), accompanied by Michelle Redman, YUCC director of faith formation, and the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan, senior pastor. They were part of a larger group including youth and adults from STAGE Youth Ministries, Detroit, and University Christian Church, San Diego, supervised by leaders from Texas and Washington, DC. Be the Neighbor is a nonprofit related to the United Church of Christ and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
The Yanktonites drove to Chicago on Sunday, July 9, and moved into their accommodations for the week – the nursery of St. Paul’s UCC. From there, they went out each day into parts of the city for both educational tours and service projects, along with some time for sightseeing and – a highlight – eating Chicago specialties!
The morning of the first full day of the mission was spent helping at Sistas in the Village in the Englewood community of South Chicago. This urban farm – founded by one woman, a nurse, who soon got help from two other committed women: a city planner and a medical student – focuses on growing fresh food and also herbs with medicinal uses. Though Michelle Redman, who grew up in Iowa and has lived in South Dakota for many years, noted that urban “farming” looks a lot like gardening in this part of the world! The medicinal part of the project particularly attracted Dakota, who found a “seed” of interest planted in her for the future.
The group was also part of an eye-opening harvest of mustard seed which made the familiar Biblical parable come alive in a new way. A full morning’s work by many people resulted in a tiny splatter of minuscule seeds in the bottom of a glass jar. The group discovered mustard really does grow from “the smallest of all the seeds on earth” (Mark 4:31, New Revised Standard Version)!
That afternoon, everyone took an architectural boat tour and learned about the amazing structures that make up Chicago’s famous and ever-changing skyline. Conner noted in his report to supporters that the contrast between North and South Chicago could not have been more obvious. About their morning experience, he said that Chicago’s South Side was full of “rich culture but not rich people.”
That night was the first of three with speakers, including presentations on faith and social justice, how to take action, and an introduction to the Sierra Club. In addition, both the first and last nights included an exercise for the entire group that encouraged them to identify “Possibilities with God.” Oh, and everyone enjoyed Chicago deep dish pizza for supper.
On Tuesday, the group participated in a “Toxic Tour,” which explained how the collapse of the steel business in the United States not only took away jobs from parts of Chicago, but also left behind ongoing environmental and personal health issues. Conner told the stockholders about petcoke (petroleum coke, a byproduct of oil refining) and how, several years ago, local residents led the successful effort to have huge piles of the material moved from their neighborhoods.
More recently, a 30-day hunger strike drew attention to the demands of Southeast Side organizers and residents that the city stop a metal shredder that had closed its facility in an affluent white neighborhood from moving it to a neighborhood of color already overburdened by pollution. As of January, the city has rejected a permit for the move; however, the company is appealing that decision and so the fight goes on.
Pastor Jacqueline was struck by how even the victories of area residents left behind other problems, noting, “We smelled the air pollution.” However, the group also saw, in her words, “the care people who live there take of their homes.”
The heavy rain that began that second full day continued into Wednesday and forced the cancellation of another service project, mulching at the Big Marsh Park. This successful reuse of more land that had been affected by the collapse of the steel industry and resultant pollution is now a popular place for all kinds of outdoor activities, including, as the group discovered, hiking through woods and waterside areas in the rain.
The final full day of eco-learning and service began at The Talking Farm in Skokie. Conner and Dakota helped to plant cabbage and leeks, while Michelle and Pastor Jacqueline moved a pile of compost to two rows to ready them for planting.
The second half of the day’s projects in the more northern suburbs of the city included a stop at a rooftop garden on a convention center – yet another variation on urban “farming.” The views seen (by those willing to step out near the roof’s edges) were amazing, and so was what they learned about this kind of effort. Not only does the garden provide fresh food for the convention center kitchen, but it also helps insulate the building’s roof.
The final day was a “free” one and included Oz Park (named in honor of L. Frank Baum who had lived nearby for part of his life, and which included Dorothy’s Playlot, the Emerald Garden, and multiple Wizard of Oz character statues), China Town (for lunch), the Navy Pier, and a quick visit to Wrigley Field. They even did some shopping on the Magnificent Mile, at both a shoe store and a bookstore.
That night, the Detroit and Yankton kids shared one big room (the San Diego group had already left) for a not-very-much-sleepover as the adults prepared for the drives home early the next morning. Pastor Jacqueline was struck throughout the week how these three youth groups from disparate parts of the country and backgrounds managed to get along with “no drama” and, in fact, a lot of imaginative fun when they were together.
The trip home began at 7 on Saturday morning and ended in Yankton before 5 p.m. Conner and Dakota slept pretty much the entire way, perhaps with visions of skylines and traffic, but also those “seeds,” planted in their heads.
The four reported to their sponsors at the dinner that they have continued to meet and are now seeking others to join in projects that may be the beginning harvest of their busy Chicago week. Dakota and Conner are hoping to create something like a “little free library” but for “free medicine,” with plants, herbs, and flowers for the taking. The YUCC garden, behind the A.M.E. church, might be part of this fruitful undertaking.
Michelle found herself particularly reminded of the massive food waste to which we all contribute, and the resulting methane gas when such waste ends up in landfills. She and Pastor Jacqueline are talking about ways of encouraging more composting in the community.
Seeds of all kinds were planted, and some will now find growth in Yankton and wherever the young people live out the rest of their lives. All this happened with the support of investors, and the church itself, and those who wore paper bracelets during the week to remind them to pray for the young people and adults who were learning and doing so much on behalf of us all.
What next? Stay tuned, but we can be sure of one thing. This won’t be the last we’ll hear of this trip, nor the last trip to be experienced by members of the Yankton UCC. At the end of the “stockholders’ meeting,” Dakota was asked if she would do it again, and her answer was a very emphatic, “Yes!”
Those with questions about the eco-learning trip or the church may call or e-mail the office (605-665-7230; secretary@yanktonucc.org) or visit the church’s website (https://yanktonucc.org). The sanctuary and Pilgrim Hall are handicapped accessible, and the church is open and affirming. Thus all truly are welcome.
