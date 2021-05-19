CROFTON, Neb. — This year’s Nebraska Rural Community School Association (NRCSA) Outstanding Secondary Teacher Award recipient, Becky Bruening of Crofton, is recognized for the love and passion she brings to her teaching. She always puts students and their learning first and foremost.
A letter of support for this year’s winner quoted several students stating: “She won’t allow us to fail. She works with us and explains it until we understand.” Another student said, “I feel so comfortable asking her for help, because she makes me feel as if it is her greatest pleasure to work with us.”
Bruening has gained respect from her community, school, peers and students for her hard work and dedication to her craft. She continually collaborates with other teachers looking for new ideas and activities that will give her content meaning and bring it to life for her students. Her students consistently score above the state average on state tests.
Bruening utilizes technology and unselfishly shares her knowledge with staff, both individually and during staff development days. She has created hundreds of high-quality video lessons for her students. These videos do not replace her high-quality instruction but were developed as a Blended-Flipped Model that individualizes learning based on the learning style and choice of students. Her use of technology goes beyond instructional videos. She has infused technology into every aspect of her curriculum to engage and foster creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.
The most impressive trait of Bruening is her love of teaching and reaching students. Two years ago, Bruening was diagnosed with cancer. When she approached the administration about the situation, she was more worried about the students in her classes and the quality of education that they would receive than her own health and wellbeing. She scheduled treatments as much as possible around her class schedule so she could be here for her students, and then she made videos of herself teaching lessons to ensure her students were provided a quality learning experience, even in her darkest moments. Her strength and courage throughout this time were remarkable.
Truthfully, words cannot describe how valuable Bruening is to the students and staff at Crofton Jr./Sr. High School. She is a remarkable person and teacher, dedicated to her profession. Crofton Community School is proud of Bruening and grateful to have her as a teacher. She is truly deserving of this honor.
Becky Bruening has taught at Crofton Community School for 15 years. She previously taught at Wynot Public School for 19 years. She lives in Wynot with her husband Dennis. They have three children Kyle, Kristy and Kevin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.