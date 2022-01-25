INTERCHANGE
Cody Mangold, Yankton County Veteran’s Services Office, was the guest speaker for Interchange’s Jan. 17 meeting, held at Minerva’s in Yankton. Interchange Board President Kathy Quinlivan presided over the noon meeting.
After the meeting was called to order and the Pledge of Allegiance recited, members were invited to make announcements regarding business news, opportunities and upcoming programs. Melanie Ryken, principal of Webster Elementary with the Yankton School District, discussed the recent KELOland television story about Webster’s new music building. Yankton High School building trades classes built the building which will house Webster’s music program. The building is already on site at the elementary school.
Paula Tacke of Meade Cultural Heritage Center reminded members about the upcoming exhibit, “Sit On It,” which opens Feb. 1, 2022. The exhibit features more than 40 historic chairs, complete with their unique stories. Members of Meade Cultural Heritage Center are invited to a private opening event before the exhibit opens to the public. The Meade’s February 5 Feed Your Mind noon hour presentation features Cindy Wilson, author of the book “The Beautiful Snow.” Wilson will discuss the winter of 1880-81.
Mangold provided an overview of services available to veterans through the Yankton County Veteran’s Services Office. Located on the second floor of the Yankton County Government Building in Yankton, the local Veteran’s Services Office is only one of four in South Dakota that only offers services to veterans; other state veterans services office share services with other agencies. The office serves veterans and coordinates the Disabled Veterans (DAV) van transportation service in the Yankton region.
Fun facts about veterans’ services in South Dakota: South Dakota veterans receive a free park pass to the South Dakota State Parks; and disabled veterans may qualify for a program that exempts up to $150,000 of the assessed value for qualifying property.
The next Interchange meeting is Jan. 24, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s. Presenter is Jason Foote, Yankton Chief of Police.
The Yankton Police Department delivers on its commitment to respond to Yankton’s policing needs. According to Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote, the department responded to an 84.37% daily increase in calls for service in 2021, compared to 2020. Foote was guest speaker for the Jan. 24 Interchange meeting, held at noon at Minerva’s.
Past president Lynda Dobrovolny called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Members were invited to make announcements regarding business news, opportunities and upcoming programs. Julie Amsberry of Yankton Area Arts invited members to Artist Susan Heggestad’s mixed media exhibit entitled Because. Heggestad deals with heavy themes, Amsberry noted, that still come across as whimsical. The exhibit is open through Feb. 15. 2022.
Dobrovolny, Yankton Area Library, invited members to two upcoming events at the library. Hygge at the Library is slated Sunday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. Participants can learn about “Hygge, “the Danish concept of coziness and togetherness. Dobrovolny also noted that the second installment of Adult 101 is at the Yankton Community Library Monday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn about house maintenance hacks from Gregg Homstad in preparation for spring.
Speaker Jason Foote provided an overview of the Yankton Police Department and its structure for Interchange members. In addition to responding to area calls for service, the Yankton Police Department is also involved in several community programs. One program, the Citizen’s Academy is an eight-week program that provides participating citizens with an overview of the department and policing in Yankton. Other programs include DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education), Safety City in which Yankton law enforcement participates, Battle of the Badge (annual basketball community outreach event between the Yankton Police Department and the Yankton Fire Department), and Kids, Cops and Christmas. The latter program is Foote’s favorite, he said.
Additional fun facts about the Yankton Police Department: 19 out of 28 officers have bachelor’s degrees, Foote said. Two have associate degrees, he added. The Yankton Police Department also employs five female officers.
The next Interchange meeting is Jan. 31, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s. Mary Milroy of Yankton Morning Optimists will be the guest speaker.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with three people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and seven people participating in the meeting via Zoom, two from Sioux Falls, one from South Padre Island, TX, one from Tabor, two from rural Yankton County, and one from Yankton. President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Roy Wilcox gave the invocation, and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Pat Achlie-Roth who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Steve Hamilton gave the word of the day, “procrastinate,” which means to put off intentionally and habitually. Vernon Arens gave a 6- to 8-minute speech from Pathways, Presentation Mastery (Level 2), Learn Your Speaking Style, titled “Rules For Go.” Jeremy Skrenes gave two 2-to 3-minute speeches from Pathways, Humor (Level 2) titled “Impromptu.” Janice Stone conducted Table Topics by asking members to pretend you are interviewing for a job, with each participant applying for a different job. Walter Rentsch was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Iesley Stone evaluated Vernon Aren’s speech, and Dan Kimisch evaluated Jeremy Skrenes’ speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Jana Lane who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Steve Hamilton who reported on use of the word of the day and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Roy Wilcox who reported on speaking times; vote counter Roy Wilcox who reported on the winners of the speech, evaluation, and table topics portions of the meeting; and joke master Dan Klimisch.
Toastmaster Pat Achlie-Roth presented virtual trophies to Vernon Arens for best speaker, Dan Klimisch and Iesley Stone tied for best evaluator, and Roy Wilcox for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
