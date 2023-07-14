EAGAN, Minn. — The top 5 finalists for the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award have been selected. IDEAg Group, LLC., producers of Dakotafest, will bestow the fourth annual Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year Award during the 2023 event in the Dakotafest Education Center.

Award judges selected the top five women, from all the applications received, whose nominations demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated, positive impact on income, yield, diversification or challenges, community involvement and passion for her farm and the ag industry in South Dakota.

