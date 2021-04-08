LINCOLN, Neb. — On March 27, 2020, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed Executive Order 20-10 which suspended several statutes and their implementing regulations from the Uniform Credentialing Act, pushing back the renewal deadline for several licenses until 30 days after the COVID-19 State of Emergency is lifted.
Licensees whose renewal was impacted by Executive Order 20-10 who choose to renew prior to the closing date of the executive order may now do so. Licensees are being notified via postcard when renewal is available.
To renew, go to dhhs.ne.gov/renew. The record of those who choose to renew before the Executive Order expires will reflect the expiration date that coincides with the next regular renewal period. A wallet card can be printed to verify the new expiration date at dhhs.ne.gov/lookup.
If the licensee chooses to continue to defer renewal, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Licensure Unit will notify him or her when renewal is required. Licensees will then have 90 days to renew. For information regarding Continuing Competency waivers, check out http://dhhs.ne.gov/licensure/Documents/ContCompWaiverInfo.pdf.
License types with renewal deferred by EO 20-10 include:
• Medicine and Surgery: Physicians (MD), Temporary Educational Permits (TEP), Physician Assistants (PA), and Acupuncturists — For questions contact the Office of Medical and Specialized Health at (402) 471-2118 or DHHS.MedicalOffice@Nebraska.gov.
• Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery: Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons (DO) — For questions contact the Office of Medical and Specialized Health at (402) 471-2118 or DHHS.MedicalOffice@Nebraska.gov.
• Advanced Practice Nursing: Certified Nurse Midwives (CNM), Nurse Practitioners (NP), Clinical Nurse Specialists (CNS), and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) — For questions contact Ann Oertwich at (402) 471-0317 or email DHHS.NursingOffice@nebraska.gov.
License types with renewal deferred by EO 20-10 continued:
• Emergency Medical Services: Emergency Medical Responders (EMR), Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians (AEMT), Emergency Medical Technicians — Intermediate (EMT-I), and Paramedics — For questions contact Laura Huggins at (402) 471-0371 or email DHHS.EMSLicensing@nebraska.gov.
• Mental Health Practice: Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioners (LIMHP), Licensed Mental Health Practitioners (LMHP), Certified Marriage and Family Therapists (MFT), Certified Professional Counselors (PC), Certified Master Social Workers (CMSW), and Certified Social Workers (CSW) — For questions contact Heidi Weiand at (402) 471-4905 or email Heidi.weiand@nebraska.gov.
• Nursing: Registered Nurses (RN) — For questions contact Ann Oertwich at (402) 471-0317 or email DHHS.NursingOffice@nebraska.gov.
• Pharmacy: Pharmacy Technicians — For questions contact the Office of Medical and Specialized Health at (402) 471-2118 or DHHS.MedicalOffice@Nebraska.gov.
• Perfusion: Perfusionists — For questions contact the Office of Medical and Specialized Health at (402) 471-2118 or DHHS.MedicalOffice@Nebraska.gov.
• Psychology: Psychologists — For questions contact Christina Engstrom at (402) 471-4920 or email christina.engstrom@nebraska.gov.
• Respiratory Care: Respiratory Care Practitioners — For questions contact the Office of Rehabilitation and Community Services at (402) 471-2299 or dhhs.rehaboffice@nebraska.gov.
• Surgical Assisting: Surgical First Assistants — For questions contact the Office of Medical and Specialized Health at (402) 471-2118 or DHHS.MedicalOffice@Nebraska.gov.
