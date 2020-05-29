BEREA COLLEGE
BEREA, Ky. — More than 730 Berea College students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits*, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. (* — For the Spring 2020 term, the number of credits was reduced to three in light of the campus closure due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
• Moriah Avery of Alcester
• Hannah Holden of Alcester
Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea’s No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. The College’s motto “God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth,” speaks to its inclusive character, and the quality of its programs ensures that graduates from Berea go on to distinguish themselves and the College in many fields.
MOUNT MARTY COLLEGE
Mount Marty College (MMC) is pleased to announce the Spring 2020 Dean’s List honorees. The MMC Dean’s List comprises undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term GPA of 3.5.
The Spring 2020 Dean’s List honorees include the following students:
Mikaela Ahrendt, Sioux Falls; Nadine Akimpaye, Temecula, Calif.; Chase Altenburg, Harrisburg; Samantha Altwine, Crofton, Neb.; Lauren Arens, Neb.; Karlee Arnold, Parker, Colo.; Shasta Bakley, Watertown; Margaret Barnett, Wagner; Amalia Barrientos, Watertown; Thomas Bartkus, Marseilles, Ill.; Elizabeth Bauer, Spalding, Neb.; Matthew Becker, Hartington, Neb.; Jared Bell, Beaverton, Oregon; Morgan Berner, Watertown; Wyatt Black, Fort Jones, Calif.; Lukas Blankman, Omaha, Neb.; Abigail Bloom, Florence; Lindsey Bouffard, Concord, N.H.; Tiffany Bowers, Clark; Chantel Brende, Baltic; Damion Bresee, Wall; Caitlyn Brewer, Utica; Molly Brinkman, Jackson, Minn.; Kylee Brulotte, Moxee, Wash.; Louis Budmayr, Belle Fourche; Claire Buhr, Harrison, Neb.; Micah Burke, Willow Lake; Madelyn Burns, Sioux Falls;
Daniel Carlton, Plattsburg Mo.; Sarah Castaneda, Bloomfield, Neb.; Sarah Chmelar, Parker; Elianna Clark, Yankton; McKenna Cooley, Henderson, Neb.; Kami Cornemann, Yankton; Mariah Dather, Bloomfield, Neb.; Cooper Davis, Collins, Iowa; Rylee Denomy, Asquith; Madison Dilly, Neligh, Neb.; Emily Dorn, Dell Rapids; Taylor Doubler, Lamberton, Minn; Juan Duarte, Bogotá; Taylor Dunn, Valley Springs, Calif.; Bryant Dvorak, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Elita Eastman, Springfield; Brayden Effle, Tilden, Neb.; Allison Ekroth, Dallas (S.D.); Brandon Ellenwood, Norfolk, Neb.; Erickson, Howard; Jackson Faber, Brandon; Quinn Fargo, Gayville; Shelby Fasching, Winsted, Minn.; Stephanie Faulhaber, Wessington Springs; Lacee Fedeler, Madison; Brian Feuz, Jackson, Wyo.; Cole Fiegen, Garretson; Rachel Flynn, West Lakeland, Minn.; Kelsey Folchert, North Platte, Neb.; Madeline Ford, Byron, Minn.; Kendra Frick, Yankton; Josie Fuhrmann, Freeman;
Alessandro Galbiati, Freeland, Md.; Maria Del Rosario Garcia, Northglen, Colo.; Madyson Gilbertson, Vermillion; Grant Gonsor, Watertown; Haley Gonsor, Aberdeen; Kassondra Gooley, Hartford; Katie Goolsby, Yankton; Grace Grommesh, Yankton; Emeterio Gutierrez, Yankton; Nancy Gyimah, Arkansas City, Kan.; Harlie Hacecky, Yankton; Karen Hakeman, Lake Norden; Sara Hakeman, Lake Norden; Brooklynn Hakl, Yankton; Hallie Hallock, Platte; Shiann Hansen, Alton, Iowa; Krista Harringa, Brandt; Jaiden Hartl, Stanton, Neb.; Alexandra Healy, Sioux Falls; Courtney Heath, Sisseton; Taya Heisinger, Parkston; Grace Helyer, Monmouth, Ore.; Ashley Henglefelt, Alexandria; Miranda Henglefelt, Alexandria; Lexi Hochstein, Sioux Falls; Brittney Hogie, Brookings; Marilyn Hoss, Wallace; Emily Houseman, New Holland; Makenzi Howard, Aberdeen, Wash.; Aedan Huntley, Yankton; Gabriel Hutchison, Yankton; Caden Ideker, Hartford; Charles Illg, Sioux Falls; Gabriel Ivlev; Canet d’en Berenguer, Spain;
Kayla Jacobson, Rapid City; Alexia Jensen, Irene; McKenzie Johannsen, Yankton; Jerah Johns, Yankton; Daxton Johnson, Delta, Utah; Trent Jones, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Emma Kerns, Omaha, Neb.; Rose Kinyon, Rapid City; Turner Knight, American Fork, Utah; Molly Koisti, Arlington; Kylie Kolsrud, Sioux Falls; Kyla Konfrst, Parkston; Sarah Konrad, Yankton; Bailey Kortan, Tabor; Chase Kortan, Tabor; Aaron Koupal, Elk Point; Tyler Kozeal, Neola, Iowa; Ali Kuca, Dante; Emilee LaBarge, Yankton; Alex Lagrutta, Exeter, Calif.; Heaven Lane, Nisland; Erika Langloss, Crooks; Jaclyn Laprath, Dallas (S.D.); Jonah Larson, Beresford; Jackson Leach, Madera, Calif.; Logan Leighton Jager, Yankton; Nathan List, Yankton; Alana LittleBird, Sisseton; Jadrien Long, Beatrice, Neb.; Mitchell Lonneman, Adrian, Minn; Luke Lowe, Yankton; Holly Lukonen, Watertown; Joseph Lund, Sioux Falls; Brandy Lyke, Clark; Benjamin Lyons, Hickory Creek, Texas; Brooke Madson, Yankton; Heather Maier, Gayville; Grant Martinson, Marshall, Minn.; Karlee McKinney, Tea; Ashton Mednansky, Avon; Perla Graciela Michel, San Diego, Calif.; Eve Millar, Redfield; Amber Miller, Tilden, Neb.; Leighton Mlady, Atkinson, Neb.; Haley Moeller, Watertown; Emily Monier, Belle Fourche; Hunter Moore, Watertown; Aaron Moser, Rapid City; Jesse Muilenburg, Mount Vernon; Kennedy Nebel, Watertown; Fernando Negrete, San Luis, Ariz.; Dylan Nicholson, Papillion, Neb.; Mitchell Noem, Lake Norden; Bridget Nolz, Yankton;
Howell O’Bryan, Yankton; Abby Oien, Yankton; Macy Olson, Winner; Tara Oren, Sioux Falls; Jillian Orwig, Pierce, Neb.; Callie Otkin, Verdi, Minn; Justin Paddack, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Abigail Page, Atkinson, Neb.; Hallie Parker, Columbus, Neb.; Andrew Peitz, Yankton; Lindsey Pibal, Yankton; Justin Pioske, Chisholm, Minn.; Morgan Polak, Sioux Falls; Cobe Porter, Wisner, Neb.; Tyler Priest, Beaverton, Ore.; Shae Provencher, Bonita, Calif.; Torrye Provencher, Chula Vista, Calif.; Jonah Rechtenbaugh, Hartford; Izac Reifenrath, Laurel, Neb.; Hanna Reischl, Fairmont, Minn.; Gracie Rippen, North Platte, Neb.; Nathan Robertson, Vermillion; Daniel Roche, Norfolk, Neb.; Daniel Rockwell, Wenatchee, Wash.; Joshua Roemen, Dell Rapids; Landon Rohlfs, Watertown; Madison Rokusek, Sioux Falls; Matias Romero, Neuquen, Neuquen, Argentina; Sierra Rosales, Belle Fourche; Adam Roskam, Canton; Arianna Ruiz, Watertown; Nathan Russell, Watertown; Alexandra Ruth, Norfolk, Neb.;
Luciano Santos, Yankton; Keegan Savary, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; Alyson Schaefers, South Shore; Alice Schleich, Yankton; Hailey Schmidt, Omaha, Neb.; Morgan Schmitt, Milbank; Sandra Schroeder, Crofton, Neb.; Zane Scott, Watertown; Alazea Serrano, Lake Elsinore, Calif.; Morgan Skipworth, Erie, Colo.; Sara Skorheim, Huron; Grace Smith, Whitewood; Anna Solum, Watertown; Samantha Soukup, Tyndall; Kade Stearns, Sioux Falls; Amy Steele, Watertown; Brendon Steele, Watertown; Hannah Steffen, Crofton, Neb.; Claire Steinhauser, Ainsworth, Neb.; Joseph Stibral, Yankton; Morgan Stohlmann, La Vista, Neb.; Peyton Stolle, Sioux Falls; Kaito Sukeyasu, Las Vegas, Nev.; Marcus Sullivan, Yankton; Blake Svoboda, Hartford; Sierra Swan, Herrick; Adley Swanson, Billings, Mont.; Abigail Thomas, Loretto, Minn; Amber Thompson, Tea; Aubrey Twedt, Beresford; Emily Tycz, Tyndall; Jonathan Urroz, San Jose, Calif.; Madison Van Wyhe, Baltic; Madelyn VerMulm, Sioux Falls; Tuenedi Villicana, South Sioux City, Neb.; Chase Vleck, Neligh, Neb.; Tasha Vohlken, Watertown; Alexandra Waege, Watertown; Jeff Wanner, Henry; Dylana Ward, Belle Fourche; Jessica Warnke, Omaha, Neb.; Elizabeth Watchorn, Ponca, Neb.; Jet Weber, Elkhorn, Wis.; Courtney Wenande, Yankton, Neb.; Carlie Wetzel, O’Neill, Neb.; Elise Wheeler, Philip; Seth Wiebelhaus, Fordyce, Neb.; Jacob Wieseler, Wynot, Neb.; Tess Wilke, Castlewood; Hannah Williams, Flandreau; Meagan Winge, Watertown; Austin Wise, Sioux Falls; Christopher Wixon, Centerville; Bret Woelber, Pipestone, Minn.; Katlyn Wolfram, Chisholm, Minn.; Nathan Woodard, Watertown; Rita Woodraska, Valentine, Neb.; Faith Yeargan, Hermosa
To learn more, visit mountmarty.edu.
