New At The Library Nov 4, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Nov. 5, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “All That’s Left” by Tracey Lien• “Bronze Drum” by Phong Nguyen• “The Bruising of Qilwa” by Naseem Jamnia• “Daughters of the New Year” by E.M. Tran• “Going Rogue: Rise and Shine 29” by Janet Evanovich• “It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey• “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving• “Livid” by Patricia Cornwell• “Long Shadows” by David Baldacci• “Paper Girls” graphic novel by Brian K. Vaughan• “The Soviet Sisters” by Anika Scott• “Tell Us No Secrets” by Siena Sterling• “The Thread Collectors” by Shaunna J. Edwards• “Triple Cross” by James Patterson• “An Unexpected Paradise” by Chelsea Curto• “The Unlikely Lawman” by Steve Kelton• “Voice of Fear” by Heather Graham———Nonfiction• “Berlin” by Sinclair McKay• “Boards & Spreads” by Yasmin Fahr• “The Complete Guide to Memory” by Richard Restak, MD• “Happier Hour” by Cassie Holmes• “Home Buying 101” by Jon GoreyAUDIOBOOKS• “It Ends with Us” by Colleen HooverLARGE PRINT• “The High Notes” by Danielle Steel• “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng• “Where the Sky Begins” by Rhys Bowen YOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “All the Best Liars” by Amelia Kahaney• “Demon Slayer” vol 1-23 by Koyoharu Gotouge• “Grimoire noir” by Vera GreenteaJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “All the Dear Little Animals” by Ulf Nilsson• “Dangerous Eggs-Pedition!” a LEGO Jurassic World book• “Garlic & the Witch” by Bree Paulsen• “Our Friend Hedgehog: The Story of Us” by Lauren Castillo———Nonfiction• “The LEGO Idea Book” by LEGOEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “Christmas Moccasins” by Ray Buckley• “Coco” Disney graphic novel• “Dinosaurs A to Z” Melissa & Doug Poke-a-Dot board book• “How Winston Delivered Christmas” by Alex T. • "Areli is a Dreamer" by Areli Morales• "David Bowie" by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara• "A Kids Book about Diversity" by Charnaie Gordon• "A Planet Like Ours" by Frank MurphyADULT DVDs• "My Daddy is in Heaven"• "The U.S. and the Holocaust"———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 