I found a dime. Pretty roughed up. Been there for awhile. There was a time when a dime would get you an ice cream cone or a bag of popcorn, let you park downtown at a meter for a few minutes. Not anymore.
But that morning that dime brought me joy. I even told my wife later, “I found a dime today.” I put it on my desk and there it now sits, my dime, which I found.
I plan to keep it. On my desk. I want to see it once in awhile, to remind me of a small blessing that came without planning or promise. It just showed up. Like most blessings do. Unexpected, unplanned, undeserved. Bringing joy. It does not take much.
Most every day, Vivian and I go for a walk, and when weather permits we usually walk one of the bike paths near Lewis and Clark Lake.
One day we came upon a Frisbee disc on the path. I said, “Someone must have lost this.” So I picked it up and then saw another just a few feet ahead. “Well that’s strange, two discs.” It was then that we both looked up and saw six young adults, several yards ahead of us, one of whom was waving his golf disc in our direction. I quickly put the disc down where I had found it. Then I prepared my apology as we walked toward the group.
I tell you this story not so much to brag about my intelligence or my ability to disrupt a game of Frisbee golf, but to share with you the kindness of strangers. “No problem,” they laughed, “we were just playing for fun.” And off they went with smiles and off we went laughing at ourselves and better for having met these kind folk. It may seem like a small thing, but that day they blessed us with gentle laughter and kindness.
I have told this story before, but I like it, so I will share again. Lucas was our neighbor for awhile when we lived in Watertown. He was of a age when it is okay for a boy to cry, especially when he falls down and scraps his knee, which is what he did one day. I happened to be outside and so I heard his cry. I walked over to see if I could help, as did his two older brothers.
We all asked, in unison, “Are you okay? Did you hurt your knee?” We could plainly see that he had, but we asked anyway. His mom came out, picked him up, hugged him, looked at his knee and asked if he wanted a band aid. He was still crying when I asked, “Would you like a licorice?” At the word “licorice” he stopped crying. Immediately. He looked at me and nodded “yes.” Ah, I thought, the healing power of licorice.
I am not recommending licorice in place of mom’s holding and hugging, nor in place of a band aid. But licorice can help. When I asked Lucas if he wanted a licorice, I was saying, I care about you. Sometimes licorice is enough.
Years ago Vivian and I were in Silver Spring, Maryland, babysitting our two grandsons for a few days. The boys were still in school and each day the four of us walked the half mile to and back together. One morning it looked like it might rain, so I suggested we drive. Finn, who was seven, said, “No, let’s walk. I like to walk and talk.”
When he is “walking and talking” with his grandma or his grandpa for that half mile, he has our full attention. No television blaring in the background, no newspaper in front of my nose, no video game tempting him to “come, play.” Just two people sharing lives.
It is how Jesus spent his life. It is what still attracts me to him.
The stories of his raising the dead or walking on water or changing water into wine only confuse me because they seem so far away from what I have experienced in life.
But those little scenes, those brief encounters with ordinary people still encourage and invite me.
He took time to sit down at the village well and have conversation with a woman of a different faith and not the best reputation. He invites himself to the home of a guy he sees up a tree, a guy who is working for Rome collecting taxes. He invites a child to share his lunch with a whole bunch of adults.
May not seem like much, but each one of these people would have been considered less and Jesus treated each one with respect and dignity. He was always leaning towards inclusiveness. He was always opening his arms in welcome to those the religious folk wanted to keep out. He noticed people and he paid attention to people. He was doing something that all of us can do.
Ordinary, common, everyday compassion.
So maybe a morning question is this, how can I make this day just a little better for someone? It matters not family, friend, or stranger. For each is a child that God loves.
It does not take much.
