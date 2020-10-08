“The Lord has protected me by using my dog,” says Alan, age 10. “Once a dog almost bit me, but my boxer chased him away. God helps me hide from things, and he helps me by letting my dad be a cop.”
You’ve got a boxer, and your dad is a cop. Why hide from anything?
Even a mighty warrior like King David learned how to hide. What separates the brave from the cowardly is the place of hiding. David wrote in Psalm 27 that even though enemies threatened to eat up his flesh, he would hide in the secret place of God’s tabernacle.
Only one place guarantees protection in times of trouble — God’s presence. Abiding in God’s presence will give you peace beyond explanation in the midst of crisis. Instead of a panic attack, determine before the crisis to have a faith attack. Remember Job’s response when disaster struck? “Though (God) slay me, yet will I trust him” (Job 13:15).
When we think about God’s protection, how many of us consider the simple things? “God has given me a roof over my head, food on my plate, water in my cup and the most loving family a girl could ever have,” says Lauren, 11. “I thank the Lord from the bottom of my heart! I love you, God!”
Lauren, thanks for reminding us of God’s faithfulness to provide basic necessities. Most people in America have never known hunger. Many suffer from eating too much food. Giving thanks to God at mealtimes is a wonderful way to remind us of God’s daily provision.
“God protected me when I was swimming at a hotel,” says Frances, 9. “I almost died because I was drowning. My mom thought I was faking, but I wasn’t. I tried to swim, but I couldn’t. Then, I started swimming.
“‘Praise the Lord,’ I said. Then, I went out of the pool and didn’t swim anymore. I was so happy I didn’t drown to death. My mom heard about it. She made me go in the pool again.”
Frances, even though your mom failed to recognize your distress, God heard your cry. Although your mom didn’t recognize your trouble, she clearly saw that a fear of water could haunt you for life. She had the wisdom to send you back into the water.
Unrealistic fears have a way of immobilizing us. Often, it’s the anticipation of something we dread that drives us crazy more than the thing itself. We imagine the worst.
Going to the dentist is one of those imagination-run-wild things for a lot of people. Joshua, 9, even asked for prayer: “I have an upcoming dentist appointment. Pray for me because I am going to have three teeth filled.”
The first step in facing fear is to humble ourselves before God. Praying and asking for prayer allows us to release our fears to God and to cling to his protection and provision. Grab onto God’s promises like a life preserver thrown to you in the middle of the ocean (or a hotel pool).
Think about this: God’s promise of protection often comes packaged as an exhortation like the one Moses gave the Israelites at the Red Sea. Whether you’re fighting to get out of the water or waiting to get through the water, God will protect you if you rely on him.
Memorize this truth: “Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord” (Exodus 14:13).
Ask this question: When you face a crisis, where do you place your confidence?
