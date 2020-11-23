Dick Fuhrer
Dick Fuhrer will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Nov. 22, 2020, and his family requests a card shower. Greetings can be sent to: PO Box 51 Gayville, SD 57031.
Lyle Johnson
Lyle Johnson will celebrate his 80th birthday on Nov. 25, 2020.
His family requests a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1302 Oak St., Yankton, SD 57078.
Hey nice guy we love and appreciate you!
Love, Your Family
