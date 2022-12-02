VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota’s Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice (DNAP) has received full accreditation for the program by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Education (COA), demonstrating its readiness to deliver the degree preparing registered nurses to become Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA).

The program’s inaugural director, Shauna Rich Jacobson, is a doctoral prepared CRNA with nearly 30 years of experience in the nursing profession. She said gaining official accreditation is the culmination of months of preparation.

