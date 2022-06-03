New At The Library Jun 3, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 4, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Along the Rio Grande” by Tracie Peterson• “Batman the Imposter” by Mattson Tomlin• “A Game of Thrones” graphic novel vol. 1&2 adapted by Daniel Abraham• “I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston• “Robert B. Parker’s Revenge Tour” by Mike Lupica• “The Suite Spot” by Trish Doller• “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub• “The World Played Chess” by Robert Dugoni———Nonfiction• “American Ace” by Hector Curriel• “Fine” by Rhea Ewing• “Freezing Order” by Bill Browder• “A Sacred Oath” by Mark T. Esper• “This Will Not Pass” by Jonathan Martin• “The World of Lore: Monstrous Creatures” by Aaron MahnkeLARGE PRINT• “I’ll Be You” by Janelle Brown• “Threads West: An American Saga” books #1-4 by Reid Lance RosenthalYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “Ashes of Gold” by J. Elle• “Hidden Powers” by Jeannine Atkins• “May the Best Man Win” by ZR Ellor• “A Thief Among the Trees” by Sabaa Tahir———Nonfiction • “Augusta Savage” by Marilyn NelsonJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Big Nate: Beware of Low-Flying Corn Muffins” by Lincoln Peirce• “The Blackbird Girls” by Anne Blankman• “Hidden in the Overworld” by Winter Morgan• “Honestly Elliott” by Gillian McDunn• “Jennifer Chan is Not Alone” by Tae Keller• “The Princess in Black and the Giant Problem” by Shannon Hale• “The Witch, the Sword, and the Cursed Knights” by Alexandria RogersEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “Abdul’s Story” by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow• “The Bad Seed Goes to the Library” by Jory John• “The Boy with Flowers in His Hair” by Jarvis• “Dinosaurs in the Wild” by Dennis R. Shealy• “The Eyebrows of Doom” by Steve Smallman• “Field Trip to Volcano Island” by John Hare• “A Good Place” by Lucy Cousins• “I Love You Because I Love you” by Muon Thi Van• “The Song of the Nightingale” by Tanya Landman• “Sydney & Taylor and the Great Friend Expedition” by Jacqueline DaviesADULT DVDs• “The Good Doctor: Seasons 2 & 3”• “Licorice Pizza”JUNIOR DVDs• “Wild Kratts Around the World Adventures”———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs WE'RE HIRING! Ohiya Casino & Resort 14 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesNew ‘Smishing’ Scam Uses Texts To Steal Personal InformationWas A Mountain Lion Spotted In Yankton Last Weekend?Woman Pulled From River Near Lake YanktonShooting Incident In Yankton InvestigatedOscar Bernie2 Critically Injured In AccidentA Stormy HolidayYoumans Transitions To New Role With CityRita FejfarYankton Courts Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (58)Buffalo Massacre And Who We Really Are (36)Letter: Aborted Nation (28)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (18)Our American Battlefield (15)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)Letter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (14)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (13)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (13)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (10)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (6)Letter: Some Perspective (6)A Dusty Old Storm (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Hollywood, Like Society, Has Trouble With The Truth (3)Letter: Servants, Not Lords (3)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (3)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)To Friends, Lanning Tried To Bring Out The Best In Everyone (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Rules Board Gets To Work (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Registration Open For ‘Step Big’ Walk For Parkinson’s In SF (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)SD Report: Noem’s Daughter Got Special Treatment (1)A Struggle Of Identity (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.