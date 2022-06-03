Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: June 4, 2022

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “Along the Rio Grande” by Tracie Peterson

• “Batman the Imposter” by Mattson Tomlin

• “A Game of Thrones” graphic novel vol. 1&2 adapted by Daniel Abraham

• “I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston

• “Robert B. Parker’s Revenge Tour” by Mike Lupica

• “The Suite Spot” by Trish Doller

• “This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub

• “The World Played Chess” by Robert Dugoni

Nonfiction

• “American Ace” by Hector Curriel

• “Fine” by Rhea Ewing

• “Freezing Order” by Bill Browder

• “A Sacred Oath” by Mark T. Esper

• “This Will Not Pass” by Jonathan Martin

• “The World of Lore: Monstrous Creatures” by Aaron Mahnke

LARGE PRINT

•  “I’ll Be You” by Janelle Brown

• “Threads West: An American Saga” books #1-4 by Reid Lance Rosenthal

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “Ashes of Gold” by J. Elle

• “Hidden Powers” by Jeannine Atkins

• “May the Best Man Win” by ZR Ellor

• “A Thief Among the Trees” by Sabaa Tahir

Nonfiction

• “Augusta Savage” by Marilyn Nelson

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “Big Nate: Beware of Low-Flying Corn Muffins” by Lincoln Peirce

• “The Blackbird Girls” by Anne Blankman

• “Hidden in the Overworld” by Winter Morgan

• “Honestly Elliott” by Gillian McDunn

• “Jennifer Chan is Not Alone” by Tae Keller

• “The Princess in Black and the Giant Problem” by Shannon Hale

• “The Witch, the Sword, and the Cursed Knights” by Alexandria Rogers

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “Abdul’s Story” by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow

• “The Bad Seed Goes to the Library” by Jory John

• “The Boy with Flowers in His Hair” by Jarvis

• “Dinosaurs in the Wild” by Dennis R. Shealy

• “The Eyebrows of Doom” by Steve Smallman

• “Field Trip to Volcano Island” by John Hare

• “A Good Place” by Lucy Cousins

• “I Love You Because I Love you” by Muon Thi Van

• “The Song of the Nightingale” by Tanya Landman

• “Sydney & Taylor and the Great Friend Expedition” by Jacqueline Davies

ADULT DVDs

• “The Good Doctor: Seasons 2 & 3”

• “Licorice Pizza”

JUNIOR DVDs

• “Wild Kratts Around the World Adventures”

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

