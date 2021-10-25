Nurse II Alice Castaneda is being honored as HSC’s Employee of the Month for October.
Castaneda has been part of the HSC nursing team since 2011. Her 10-year anniversary is in November.
She started at HSC in November 2011 as a registered nurse with the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program. She’s currently working as a Nurse II in the Adult Acute Program.
“Alice is a prime example of a nurse who creates an environment of compassion despite working on a unit with consistent high acuity and tremendous pressure,” describes a coworker. “Not only is Alice always dependable, but she maintains a positive attitude at all times, which is contagious and motivates and uplifts those who work with her.”
Castaneda shares the entertaining story of how she got started in nursing school, “I was nervous and wanted a study buddy. I enrolled my sister without her knowledge on Friday and called her and let her know she was starting school with me on Monday. We graduated together,” Castaneda said.
They not only graduated together but worked together after graduation. “She started working at HSC and liked the job and told me to come work at HSC. I started four months after my sister.”
The sister she refers to is Greta Bruegman, who is a registered nurse working as a charge nurse with HSC’s Adult Acute Program.
Castaneda describes her favorite parts of the job as seeing patients improve and working with coworkers.
Congratulations Alice Castaneda for being selected as the HSC October Employee of the Month.
