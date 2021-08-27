Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Aug. 28, 2021:
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “At Lighthouse Point” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
• “An Ambush of Widows” by Jeff Abbott
• “Bad Moon Rising” by John Galligan
• “The Council of Animals” by Nick McDonell
• “Dear Miss Metropolitan” by Carolyn Ferrell
• “Falling” by T.J. Newman
• “Girl in the Walls” by A.J. Gnuse
• “The Heathens” by Ace Atkins
• “The House Guests” by Emilie Richards
• “House Standoff” by Mike Lawson
• “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber
• “Lady Sunshine” by Amy Mason Doan
• “My Ride or Die” by Leslie Cohen
• “One Last Stop” by Casey McQuiston
• “One Two Three” by Laurie Frankel
• “Open Water” by Caleb Azumah Nelson
• “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson
• “Zorrie” by Laird Hunt
———
Nonfiction
• “Boarding School Seasons” by Brenda J. Child
• “Booth Girls” by Kim Heikkila
• “My Name is Selma” by Selma Van De Perre
• “Pickling, Fermenting & Salad-Making” by Alex Elliot-Howery
• “Raising Feminist Boys” by Bobbi Wegner
• “Stringing Rosaries” by Denise K. Lajimodiere
• “Till the End” by CC Sabathia
AUDIOBOOK
• “Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke
LARGE PRINT
• “Along a Storied Trail” by Ann H. Gabhart
• “No Journey Too Far” by Carrie Turansky
• “Peaces” by Helen Oyeyemi
• “Very Sincerely Yours” by Kerry Winfrey
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Castle in the Air” by Diana Wynne Jones
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Busted by Breakfast” by Tom Watson
• “The Firefly Fix” by Tom Watson
• “Goldie Vance: vol. 4” by Hope Larson
• “Grumpy Unicorn Saves the World” by Joey Spiotto
• “Sparkleton: The Glitter Parade” by Calliope Glass
———
Nonfiction
• “Dark Emperor & Other Poems of the Night” by Joyce Sidman (wonderbook)
• “Minecrafters: the ultimate secrets handbook”
• “Penguins and Polar Bears” by Alicia Klepeis
• “Think Outside the Box” by Justine Avery
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The ABC’s of Musical Instruments” (Board Book) illustrated by Ailie Busby
• “Dakota Crumb: Tiny Treasure Hunter” by Jaime Michalak
• “Dogs at Work: Good Dogs. Real Jobs” by Margaret Cardillo
• “Dragon’s Merry Christmas” by Dav Pilkey
• “El Cuerpo Humano: Un Libro Para Iluminar” by Carron Brown
• “Enla Ciudad: Un Libbro Para Iluminar” by Carron Brown
• “Faraway Things” by Dave Eggers
• “Henry At Home” by Megan Maynor
• “It Took Two Wishes” by Edwina Wyatt
• “My School Stinks” by Becky Scharnhorst
• “You Belong” by Rachel Platten (wonderbook)
———
Nonfiction
• “Coronavirus” by Elizabeth Jenner
• “Ellis Island” from National Geographic kids (wonderbook)
• “The Mysterious Sea Bunny” by Peter Raymundo
• “Poodunnit?” by Meg Wellington
• “Scribbly” by Ged Adamson
ADULT DVDs
• “El Camino”
• “Equal Standard”
• “The White Princess” (limited series)
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.