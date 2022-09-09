ABERDEEN — The capacity to have a great idea knows no age limits. The BIG Idea Competition invites high school students to submit their best business ideas. The 2022 BIG Idea Competition is open through Oct. 31. There is over $35,000 in cash and scholarships to be awarded this year, the 15th anniversary of BIG Idea.

Students will be able to submit their business idea applications online. The online application as well as various resources and examples can be accessed at the BIG Idea website: www.BIGIdeaSD.com. Along with eight finalists, four additional awards are up for grabs. For the marketing design competition, students can create an ad to support their business idea. In addition to the special category awards for the best ideas in Wellness and Agriculture Innovation, a new partnership with South Dakota Retailers Association has created the Hometown Business award.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.