Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Feb. 26, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “30 Things I Love About Myself” by Radhika Sanghani
• “And the Devil Makes Five” by Dusty Richards
• “The Bone Cay” by Eliza Nellums
• “Brown Girls” by Daphne Palasi Andreades
• “Dava Shastri’s Last Day” by Kirthana Ramisetti
• “The Department of Rare Books and Special Collections” by Eva Jurczyk
• “Discovering You” by Brenda Novak
• “Easter Bonnet Murder” by Leslie Meier
• “Flight Risk” by Joy Castro
• “How High We Go in the Dark” by Sequoia Nagamatsu
• “I Love You but I’ve Chosen Darkness” by Claire Vaye Watkins
• “Marriage Can be Mischief” by Amanda Flower
• “The Midnight Hour” by Elly Griffiths
• “Orphans of the Storm” by Celia Imrie
• “The Pilot’s Daughter: a novel” by Meredith Jaeger
• “The Roughest Draft” by Emily Wibberley
• “Seasonal Work” by Laura Lippman
• “Show Me the Money” by Laurien Berenson
• “The Spanish Daughter” by Lorena Hughes
• “Steal” by James Patterson
• “Targeted” by Stephen Hunter
• “This Heart of Mine” by Brenda Novak
• “Wahala” by Nikki May
• “What the Fireflies Knew” by Kai Harris
———
Nonfiction
• “Algebra 1: All-in-One” by Mary Jane Sterling
• “Anyone Can Crochet Amigurumi Animals” by Kristi Simpson
• “Cricut Crafts” by Crystal Allen
• “The Enneagram Guide to Waking Up” by Beatrice Chestnut, PHD
• “The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy” by Blaine T. Bettinger
• “Jump” by Larry Miller
• “Sketch by Sketch” by Sheila Darcy
• “The Wheel” by Jennifer Lane
AUDIOBOOKS
• “The Becoming” by Nora Roberts
• “The Replacement Wife” by Darby Kane
• “Undermoney” by Jay Newman
LARGE PRINT
• “City of Time and Magic” by Paula Brackston
• “Find Me” by Alafair Burke
• “The Last Checkmate” by Gabriella Saab
• “Satan’s Guns” by James Clay
• “The Umbrella Lady” by V.C. Andrews
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Our Violent Ends” by Chloe Gong
• “The Year I Stopped Trying” by Katie Heaney
• “You’ll Be the Death of Me” by Karen M. McManus
———
Nonfiction
• “Demystifying Disability” by Emily Ladau
• “Passport” graphic memoir by Sophia Glock
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Birdie’s Billions” by Edith Cohn
• “Candidly Cline” by Kathryn Ormsbee
• “Loteria” by Karla Arenas Valenti
• “The Lost Language” by Claudia Mills
• “Saving Fable” by Scott Reintgen
———
Nonfiction
• “Celebrate Your Body” by Sonya Renee Taylor
• “How the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World Were Built” by Ludmila Hénková
• “How to Build Lego Cars” by Hannah Dolan
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Blast Off” by Linda C. Cain
• “Captain Cat and the Pirate Lunch” by Emma J. Virján
• “Guess What!?” by Mo Willems
• “How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets?” wonderbook by Jane Yolen
• “The Longest Letsgoboy” by Derick Wilder
• “There’s a Unicorn in Your Book” by Tom Fletcher
• “Vamos: Let’s Cross the Bridge” by Raul the Third
———
Nonfiction
• “How to Change the World in 12 Easy Steps” by Peggy Porter Tierney
• “Rhinoceroses” by Kaitlyn Duling
• “Sweet People are Everywhere” by Alice Walker
• “Your Legacy” by Schele Williams
ADULT DVDs
• “The Adams Family 2”
• “Best Sellers”
• “Clifford”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “20 Music Tales”
• “20 Snowy Stories”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
