The United Church of Christ (Congregational), 5th and Walnut, Yankton, invites all to celebrate the joy of Easter and the hopeful optimism of the improving COVID-19 situation by attending special Holy Week and Easter services in the sanctuary or via Zoom or Facebook. Pastor is Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan.
Palm Sunday services, March 28, begin at 10 a.m. and will feature distribution of palms. On Maundy Thursday, April 1, the 7 p.m. worship will include open Communion.
Two services are planned for Easter Sunday, April 4. At 7 a.m., weather permitting, a Sunrise Worship Service with open Communion will be held at Riverside Park Shelter #2 (by the baseball field). Services in the sanctuary will begin at 10 a.m. and include open Communion.
While the regular church choir is not yet back due to COVID-19, Choir Director Jennifer Powell has organized small choral groups to sing at Sunday services. Ted Powell is organist.
Please wear masks at all services. Social distancing guidelines are being followed in the sanctuary. The church is open and affirming. All are welcome.
Phone 605-665-7320 with questions, including, if desired, how to receive a Zoom link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.