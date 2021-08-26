AWANA will begin at Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, Sept. 1. AWANA, for children ages 4 through grade 6, is a non-denominational, Christ-centered program which emphasizes to BELONG to the family of God, BELIEVE God loves us and sent His son to die for our sins, and BECOME a disciple of Jesus and share the Good News. Each night consists of a lesson time, Bible verse memorization and games.
Calvary offers AWANA Club on Wednesday evenings from 6:30-7:45 p.m. September through May. Children are welcome to join at any time throughout the school year. Club dues are $10 per child which covers the cost of supplies and a T-shirt.
Each evening consists of Council Time (Bible stories, object lessons for life application, and learning Bible verses) and Game Time (fun activities and games).
Contact the church office (605) 665-5594 for more information.
