Dear Car Talk:
I have a restored 1947 Plymouth Business Coupe. That was the same year I, too, came off the “assembly line.”
Dear Car Talk:
I have a restored 1947 Plymouth Business Coupe. That was the same year I, too, came off the “assembly line.”
The Plymouth has a 6-volt battery, and the starter motor turns over slowly. Can I safely install an 8-volt battery?
Will this improve my starter motor? Or, will this risk damage to my lights and instruments? Thank you. — Jerry
All of the above, Jerry.
The problem is that everything in your car is designed to run on 6-volts.
Running 8-volts through 6-volt components will put some stress on them and might shorten their lives a bit. But in truth, the lights and instruments can probably handle an extra two volts. It’s not enough extra voltage to cook them.
The bigger problem is that you have a 6-volt generator. And, a 6-volt generator will never be able to charge an 8-volt battery. So, your idea will work for about two hours.
And, you can’t simply replace the 6-volt generator with an 8-volt generator in this car, because they don’t make an 8-volt generator.
Your best option is to skip over 8-volts entirely and just jump right to 12-volts. You’ll basically convert the whole car to a 12-volt system. There are kits for this. Other old-rust-bucket enthusiasts can advise you.
You’ll need a kit that has 12-volt bulbs, a 12-volt windshield wiper motor, a 12-volt generator, a 12-volt starter motor, a 12-volt voltage regulator, etc. And you’ll probably need to replace at least some of the wiring. Fortunately, a 1947 car only had about seven wires, so that’s not a big deal.
So, 12-volts is the way to go, Jerry. That’ll solve your starter motor’s chronic fatigue syndrome and any other electrical problems you have. It’ll also solve that problem of figuring out what to do with your next 12 weekends.
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2022 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.