Are you seeking a deeper spirituality? Come to the new member orientation for Benedictine Oblates at Sacred Heart Monastery.
For centuries single or married men and women of various faith traditions who live and work in the world have chosen to follow St. Benedict as Oblates. They strive to live according to The Rule of Benedict to the best of their ability.
An Oblate of St. Benedict is a Christian lay person (of any faith), learning Lectio Divina (holy reading, meditation, prayer, and contemplation). They associate with a Benedictine monastery to share in the community’s spiritual and material good works. Oblates receive direction for deepening Christian life and realize more completely the teachings of Christ as set down and interpreted by St. Benedict in his Rule for monastics. Being an Oblate can allow you to live a fuller Christian life.
An Oblate does not live within the community nor take vows but carries out the usual duties of his or her particular state of life, continuing whatever profession or occupation in life they have.
Orientation for new members will be held at Sacred Heart Monastery, Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. There is no cost, except for the occasional book. To attend this event, you must have your COVID vaccine and wear a mask.
