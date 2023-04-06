AI For Small Business
BCH Photo - stock.adobe.com

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help a business understand its customers, keep accurate books and spot cyber threats. Gone are the days when AI was a tool available that only big businesses could afford.

Now, small business owners can harness the power of AI to improve their bottom line. If you’re exploring how AI can help automate tasks and streamline operations in your small business, here are a few things to consider.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.