“God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam, though the mountains tremble at its swelling” (Psalm 46:1-3 ESV).
On Friday, March 13, 2020, it felt like the earth was giving way when the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head into our daily lives as the White House called for gatherings of no more than 250, then 50, and finally 10 people within a 48-hour period, and the country practically shut down overnight. Panic set in as toilet paper disappeared off the shelves and physical human interaction was minimized to almost none.
A lot has changed since then, but the earth-shattering chaos continued throughout the summer with violent, destructive riots that left many communities across the country terrorized and in ruins. Now an election is right around the corner that will leave half the country’s citizens lamenting as they bemoan that their world is falling apart around them when their candidate or political party loses, and their opponent claims victory.
But out of the pandemonium comes this quiet whisper of hope: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble…Be still, and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:1, 10). Whether it is on a large scale level like all the events of 2020, or if it’s on a more personal scale with a broken marriage, the loss of a job, or the death of a loved one, Psalm 46 recognizes the real world problems we face on a daily basis because of the unholy trinity of the world, our sinful nature, and the devil.
The Psalm also reminds us that no matter how chaotic life may get, God promises us a place of refuge in the midst of evil. Jesus is our mighty fortress that stands strong against a world filled with plagues, terror, death, and evil! Jesus is the One who overcame all the things that prevail against us.
Because of our sinful nature, our fears of natural disasters, violence, and national upheaval will continue to persist on this side of heaven until Christ comes again. For apart from Christ, there is only fear, death, and suffering in an evil, fallen world. But Jesus is the place of protection, safety, and refuge from these things. Jesus’ death on the cross to forgive your sins and His resurrection from the grave to give you eternal life has overcome the powers that cause harm to us—the powers of sin, death, and the devil. So for those who live by faith in the fortress of Christ’s protection, there is comfort, joy, and peace.
