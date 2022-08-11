The Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery’s Peace Center offer this year’s Spiritual Enrichment Program, designed to nurture a person’s desire for a deeper life of faith. The program will meet online one Saturday morning per month, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., from September through April. Interested men and women are welcome to gather with Sister staff members to share prayer and to dialogue as a group on the selected reading.
This year, they will focus on such aspects of a spiritual life as prayer; friendship; resisting racism; personal ambition and God’s work; reviving a tired faith; activism and service; seeing death without fear; love; being owned by our stuff; nature and finding God’s presence — subjects of Sophfronia Scott’s book, “The Seeker and the Monk: Everyday Conversations with Thomas Merton.” As part of this program, participants will also be able to schedule a personal silent retreat, with two overnights, at the Peace Center in Yankton.
Last year’s program drew 14 participants, drawn from the area between Ames, Iowa, and Billings, Montana, and it provided time for enriching prayer and reflection and for engaging dialogue. The personal retreat time was a benefit greatly appreciated by each participant.
The Benedictines who staff the Benedictine Peace Center — Sisters Jeanne Ranek, Doris Oberembt, Mary Jo Polak and Penny Bingham — look forward to gathering with men and women desiring to deepen their faith life by connecting with others with a similar desire. Consider being part of this group.
