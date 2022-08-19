New At The Library Aug 19, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Aug. 20, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “Alias Emma” by Ava Glass• “Aura of Night” by Heather Graham• “The Blue Diamond” by Leonard Goldberg• “The Bodyguard” by Katherine Center• “The Candid Life of Meena Dave” by Namrata Patel• “Cult Classic” by Sloane Crosley• “A Dark and Stormy Tea” by Laura Childs• “A Darker Shade of Magic” by V.E. Schwab• “The Date From Hell” by Gwenda Bond• “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia• “The Deadly Shallows” by Dani Pettrey• “The Hop” by Diana Clarke• “Just Like Home” by Sarah Gailey• “The Last White Man” by Mohsin Hamid• “Long Gone” by Joanna Schaffausen• “A Mirror Mended” by Alix E. Harrow• “Our Wives Under the Sea” by Julia Armfield• “Playing Their Games” by Kiki Swinson• “Smells Like Tween Spirit” by Laurie Gelman• “So Much for Love” by Sophie Lambda• “Sugar and Salt” by Susan Wiggs• “Walk the Vanished Earth” by Erin Swan• “Where the Sky Begins” by Rhys Bowen———Nonfiction• “The Anxious Perfectionist” by Clarissa W. Ong, PhD• “The Forever Prisoner” by Cathy Scott-Clark• “Smartguy” graphic novel by Eric OrnerLARGE PRINT• “The Island” by Adrian McKinty• “Texas Twilight” by Caroline FyffeYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “List of Ten” by Halli Gomez • “OKSI” graphic novel by Mari Ahokoivu• “Rave” graphic novel by Jessica Campbell• “The Seclusion” by Jacqui Castle———Nonfiction• “Game On! Video Game History” by Dustin Hansen• “Only Pieces” by Edd TelloJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “Descendants 3” from Disney• “The Edge of In Between” by Lorelei Savaryn• “Ellen Outside the Lines” by A.J. Sass• "Empty Smiles" by Katherine Arden• "Every Bird a Prince" by Jenn Reese• "For the Record" by Monique Polak• "Red Panda & Moon Bear" by Jarod Roselló———Nonfiction• "Online Scams" by J.K. O'SullivanEASY READING BOOKSFiction• "Endlessly Ever After" by Laurel Snyder• "¡Escucha mi trompeta!" por Mo Willems• "Families Belong" by Dan Saks• "Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs" by Eric Litwin• "My Dad is Awesome" by Bluey and Bingo• "My Mum is the Best" by Bluey and Bingo• "Sweet, Sweet Bedtime" a CoComelon board book———Nonfiction• "We Wait for the Sun" by Dovey Johnson Roundtree• "Where's Bluey?" from BBCADULT DVDs• "Downton Abbey: A New Era"———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. 