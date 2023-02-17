VERMILLION — MASABA, Inc., a leading manufacturer of aggregate and processing equipment headquartered in Vermillion, has announced that Mike Krajewski has been appointed president.
He became part of the MASABA team in February 2022 as VP of Operations and has been serving as the executive vice president following the retirement of previous president, Jim Peterson, in August.
Krajewski joined MASABA with more than 16 years of senior management experience, including 10 years of business unit leadership spanning all business functions including M&A, sales, marketing, customer service, business development, product development, engineering, and manufacturing operations.
Jerad Higman, CEO/owner of MASABA, said, “Mike joined the MASABA team a year ago and has provided us with a valuable perspective on our overall business and approach to the market. His leadership experience and management style have translated well to MASABA as we continue to grow and reinvest in our team and the industry. We are fortunate to have him on our team.”
Krajewski stated, “I am honored to be the next president of MASABA and want to thank Jerad for the confidence he has placed in me to lead this organization. MASABA has an exceptional team in place and has been providing a high level of service and the best engineered products to the aggregate industry for many years. I look forward to working with Jerad and the rest of this amazing team to build an even stronger organization and expand our reach to more of the aggregate industry.”
