First United Methodist Soup Kitchen Set Oct 6, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First United Methodist Church at 207 W. 11th St. (corner of 11th and Cedar) in Yankton will host its annual soup kitchen from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The menu will include taverns, soups and homemade pies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Hiring Event - HyVee Oct 6, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 Accidents Occur Hour Apart At Same SpotKevin RehmCounty Launches Inquiry Into Dept. DealingsRobert SwensenDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsKevin RehmDaily Record: ArrestsRobert SwensenHenry Zimmerman Images CommentedLetter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (108)No, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Letter: Dominism (53)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (44)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (32)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (14)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (5)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (5)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)YHS Homecoming (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.