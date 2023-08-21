SIOUX FALLS — With the sweltering days of summer in full force, AAA reminds motorists that high temperatures can take their toll not only on people and animals but also vehicles. Extreme heat can push a vehicle past its limits, and once again this year some drivers will find themselves stranded at the roadside.

“While many drivers think about the importance of readying their vehicle for cold weather in winter, AAA actually receives more emergency roadside service calls for help from members in the summer,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota.

