OMAHA, Neb. — First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has selected the winners of its 2021 Employee Impact Awards, announced Alec Gorynski, Vice President, Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy. The winners — Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, Yankton; Women’s Center for Advancement, Omaha, Nebraska; and A Precious Child, Broomfield, Colorado — will each receive a $10,000 donation.
FNBO’s Employee Impact Awards are designed to celebrate nonprofit organizations working to address a current and/or important community need. Each year, the Impact by FNBO Community and Corporate Social Responsibility team identifies the need category for the awards and employees have a chance to nominate a nonprofit organization working to address that need in their community and then vote for the winners.
For the 2021 Employee Impact Awards, FNBO employees were asked to nominate a nonprofit organization in their area that is working hard to help individuals from historically underrepresented populations succeed for the chance to win a $10,000 donation. Nearly 50 nominations were submitted from across the bank’s seven-state area. Finalists were chosen from within three regions across the bank’s service area for a total of eleven potential recipients. All employees could then vote once each day, Nov. 8-14, for the organization of their choice to determine the three winners.
