New at the Yankton Community Library this week: July 10, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Bohemians” by Jasmin Darznik
• “Brood” by Jackie Polzin
• “Castle in the Air” by Donald E. Westlake
• “Everything After” by Jill Santopolo
• “The Final Revival of Opal & Nev” by Dawnie Walton
• “Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead
• “Hummingbird Salamander” by Jeff Vandermeer
• “It Had to Be You” by Georgia Clark
• “The Last Thing to Burn” by Will Dean
• “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica
• “The Lowering Days” by Gregory Brown
• “Margreete’s Harbor” by Eleanor Morse
• “A Million Reasons Why” by Jessica Strawser
• “The Perfect Daughter” by D.J. Palmer
• “The Performance” by Claire Thomas
• “The Phone Booth at the Edge of the World” by Laura Imai Messina
• “The Power Couple” by Alex Berenson (AUDIO CD)
• “Rhapsody” by Mitchell James Kaplan
• “Summer on the Bluffs” by Sunny Hostin
• “Summer Sisters” by Jan Dirksen
• “Too Good to Be True” by Carola Lovering
• “What Comes After” by Joanne Tompkins
• “What’s Mine and Yours” by Naima Coster
• “When Twilight Breaks” by Sarah Sundin
• “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger
———
Nonfiction
• “Cosmic Queries” by Neil DeGrasse Tyson
• “Glitter Up the Dark” by Sasha Geffen
• “How Y’all Doing?” by Leslie Jordan
• “The Montessori Baby” by Simone Davies
• “Out of Many, ONE” by George W. Bush
• “Quick Calm” by Jennifer R. Wolkin, PhD
• “What’s Your Pronoun: Beyond He & She” by Dennis Baron
• “Your Turn: How to be an Adult” by Julie Lythcott-Haims
LARGE PRINT
• “Bookshop” by the Sea” by Denise Hunter
• “Gentleman Jim” by Mimi Matthews
• “His Pretend Amish Bride” by Rachel J. Good
• “Olympus Texas” by Stacey Swann
• “The Searcher” by Tana French
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “A Queen of Gilded Horns” by Amanda Joy
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Anti-Book” by Raphael Simon
• “Life in the Balance” by Jen Petro-Roy
• “Star Fish” by Lisa Fippps Star Wars the High Republic: A Test of Courage” by Justina Ireland
• “Wings of Fire: The Lost Heir (graphic novel)” by Barry Deutsch
• “Wings of Fire: The Hidden Kingdom (graphic novel)” by Barry Deutsch
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Abigail” by Catherine Rayner
• “The Blue House” by Phoebe Wahl
• “Big Feelings” by Alexandra Penfold
• “Everybody Feels … Worried” by Moira Harvey
• “The Monster and Me” by Nadiya Hussain
• “Out of Nowhere” by Chris Naylor-Ballesteros
• “Sam’s First Word” by Bea Birdsong
• “Stay This Way Forever” by Linsey Davis
• “Super Narwhal and Jelly Jolt” by Ben Clanton
———
Nonfiction
• “When Cloud Become a Cloud” by Rob Hodgson
• “You Are Enough” by Margaret O’Hair
JUNIOR DVDs
• “Bluey: season 1, the second half
ADULT DVDs
• “The Aerialist”
• “Boogie”
• “Godzilla vs. Kong”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.