Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bad Habits” by Amy Gentry
• “The Blade Between” by Sam J. Miller
• “Bone Canyon” by Lee Goldberg
• “A Burning” by Megha Majumdar
• “Circle of Doubt” by Tracy Buchanan
• “The Chanel Sisters” by Judithe Little
• “The Heiress: the Revelations of Anne de Bourgh” by Molly Greeley
• “The Kaiser’s Web” by Steve Berry
• “Lola on Fire” by Rio Youers
• “Nick” by Michael Farris Smith
• “The Office of Historical Corrections” by Danielle Evans
• “The Power Couple” by Alex Berenson
• “The Prophets” by Robert Jones, Jr.
• “The Russian Pink” by Matthew Hart
• “Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder” by Joanne Fluke
• “The Unwilling” by John Hart
• “Yellow Wife” by Sadeqa Johnson
Nonfiction
• “Chatter: the Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It” by Ethan Kross
• “The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women — and Women to Medicine” by Janice P. Nimura
• “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gup
• “Love, Zac: Small-Town Football and the Life and Death of an American Boy” by Reid Forgrave
LARGE PRINT
Fiction
• “To Avenge a Ranger: a Texas Ranger Sean Kennedy” by James J. Griffin
• “Brave Girl, Quiet Girl” by Catherine Ryan Hyde
• “The Last Agent” by Robert Dugoni
• “Murder in the East End: a Below Stairs Mystery” by Jennifer Ashley
• “Savage Son” by Jack Carr
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Bad Seed” by Jory John
• “Woodpecker Girl” by Chingyen Liu and I-Tsun Chiang
Nonfiction
• “Animals of the Forest,” book series
• “Avocado Asks” by Momoko Abe
• “C is for Country” by Lil Nas X
• “Celebrating Our Communities,” book series
• “iDiscover: The Body Amazing Facts on How it Works” by Carolyn Scarace
• “Machines with Power!” book series
• “The Snail with the Right Heart: a true story” by Maria Popova
• “Spotting Differences,” book series
• “You’ve Got a Friend,” book series
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “I Believe in You” by Elias Barks
• “Night-Night South Dakota: a Sleepy Bedtime Rhyme” by Katherine Sully, board book
Nonfiction
• “Bolt: Epic Cars,” book series
• “What Breathes Through Its Butt?: Mind-Blowing Science Questions Answered” by Dr. Emily Grossman
