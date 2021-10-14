BATH — This fall 319 South Dakota FFA members from 75 chapters will receive their own FFA jackets through the SD FFA Foundation Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program — carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor.
Jackets were sponsored by various individuals through the SD FFA Foundation program, welcoming new members into the fabric of FFA. FFA members filled out the Blue Jackets Bright Futures FFA Jacket Program application, answering short essay questions about their FFA experience and goals, competing to earn their own FFA jacket instead of purchasing one.
Area 2021 recipients are (school/student/jacket sponsor):
• Alcester-Hudson — Zoe Heeren (Jason Long), Karina Pulfrey (Wendy Mortenson Agency), John Cole Byl (Donna Acheson), Jenna Manning (Sioux Valley Energy), Ashlyn Smith (Nathan and Tiffany Sanderson);
• Andes Central — Lori DeCora (Nathan and Tiffany Sanderson);
• Freeman — Erica Swensen (RDO Equipment Co.), Rylie Gossen (Lauren Gilbertson), Riley Knittel (Reid Christopherson);
• Menno — Trent Guthmiller (Tim and Val Wengler), Brianna Zeeb (CHS Foundation), Addisyn Friesen (ADM Grain Tulare), Joslynn Fischer (Pioneer-Corteva), Jaxen Mettler (SD Corn Utilization Council);
• Parker — Parker Lessman (Croplan by Winfield United), Joni Dykstra (Dacotah Bank), Shelby Pankratz (Hanson & Associates, LLC), Carter Ross (LG Seeds), Andrew Even (Christensen Farms), Payton Meyer (Green Thumb Commodities)
• Platte-Geddes — Bane VanZee (BankWest), Kalli Summerville (Green Thumb Commodities), Rehme Dibbet (Wayne Blair), Coy Bultsma (David and Brenda Bultsma), Rylen Kramp (Seed Exchange LLC), Josie Muilenburg (Seed Exchange LLC), Sydney Neuman (Travis Lape)
• Scotland — Treytan Bult (Farmers Mutual of Nebraska), Charlotte Mares (Mark and Heather Fillaus);
• Viborg-Hurley — Bailey Weegar (Ali Blair).
When students join the FFA, they typically purchase or borrow jackets to compete in the many Career Development Events offered through FFA. The jacket is their team “uniform” to be worn at all official FFA events. The blue corduroy FFA jacket has been the status symbol of the national FFA organization since 1933, when delegates to the national convention voted to make the jacket part of the organization’s official attire, thus creating the long-standing tradition.
Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring an FFA jacket for a SD FFA member should contact Gerri Ann Eide, SD FFA Foundation Executive Director at 605-765-4865 or gerri@sdffafoundation.org. Sponsorships are $80 per jacket.
