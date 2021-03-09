Well, it has been quite a year!
One year ago, we started talking about whether we could have Riverboat Days 2020. It was one of hardest decisions the Board of Directors has ever had to make. Our only goal was to keep our community safe! We made our decision in May, and from that point on, we started planning for Riverboat Days 2021. We have had many inquiries about 2021 Riverboats Days. Although we don’t know what the next few months will bring, we hope to be at Riverside Park in August!
This year’s theme was an obvious and simple choice.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented health and economic challenges, especially for the most vulnerable among us. Many people in our community have gone above and beyond, healthcare workers, teachers, firefighters, retail, people looking out for their neighbors and so many more! So this year at Yankton Riverboat Days, we will be saluting all of you with the theme “Hometown Heroes!”
The Riverboat Days Board of Directors is currently taking applications for food vendors. There are always so many great choices for food. I know I have my favorites and I’m sure you do as well. Applications will be accepted until April 17, 2021. If you are interested in being a food vendor, visit our website — www.riverboatdays.com — and click on the “food vendor” tab to find the application for this year’s festival.
It’s a little too early to release a lot of details about 2021 Yankton Riverboat Days but we have some exciting things to announce! Announcements will be added to our website www.riverboatdays.com. They will also be on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
Yankton Area Arts is busy planning for the summer festival, they do a great job getting artisans here to show their amazing wares. If you need to contact Yankton Area Arts, you can reach them at 605-665-9754, visit their website at www.YanktonAreaArts.org or you can visit the Yankton Riverboat Days website and click on the Yankton Area Arts link on the bottom left side of the page.
The 2021 Riverboat Days Board of Directors — John Kraft (co-chair), Randy Oliver (co-chair), Rick Stone, Milissa Wuebben, Robert Brykeland, Mike Villanueva, Jake Hoffner, Dave Wright, Mike Byrkeland, Michele Termansen, Justin Brunick and Aaron Crisman — would like to officially invite you to the 36th Riverboat Days on Aug. 20-22.
