As 2020 comes to a close, it would be easy for me to say “good riddance” to this year. However, Pathways has an abundance of positives to look back at in 2020. I’ll reflect on a few of those positives in this article.
First and foremost, we managed to “fly under the radar” of the pandemic. It is evident that our community cares for us. Our clients stayed healthy, had plenty of food and supplies, and plenty of PPE equipment throughout the year. Pathways was fortunate to receive some of the ESG-CV funding to help with our basement renovation. I owe it to our staff, volunteers and clients for following the new protocols we put in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Speaking of the renovation, we worked closely with a number of different entities to ensure our basement renovation would be a safe and wise addition to our operations. Recently, an unexpected plumbing issue came to our attention and added a hefty price tag to the total cost of the project. We are hopeful that we can acquire the extra funds quickly so construction can begin the first week of 2021. We owe a huge thank you to the general contractor, architect, City staff and others who were diligent in the planning of this project.
Through the development of a partnership with the Ministerial Association, we developed a method to better serve those in our community who need our assistance. I owe a huge thank you to them for agreeing to work with us on this project.
Thanks to Horizon Health Care, we acquired a more appropriate location for storage of donated items. Although it is temporary, it will allow us to better serve our population and ultimately make room for the basement renovation. This also buys us time in the search for a permanent storage location.
With a week left of 2020, our service numbers are approaching all-time highs. While higher numbers in this case are not necessarily a good thing, it’s amazing that our team worked so hard to serve as many people as we did this year. In January I will provide 2020 totals, but year-to-date numbers are as follow:
• 267 (100 men, 82 women, 85 children, 50 families) unduplicated people in shelter for 9,955 nights
• Homeless Prevention: 107 people in 43 households | $57,980 in support
• Rapid Rehousing: 101 people in 48 households | $50,184 in support
• Security Deposit Assistance Program: 135 people in 65 households | $29,872 in support
There are many more positives to share, but there are also many other great articles that need to fit in this edition of the P&D. A very large “THANK YOU” to the P&D for allowing us to share a monthly article with its readers. For more updates, check out our newsletter. You can subscribe at our website (listed at the end of this article).
On behalf of Pathways’ clients, staff, volunteers and Board, thank you to all of our 2020 supporters for making this a successful year. We have much to look forward to in 2021. I look forward to sharing the progress of our program as we move forward. I wish everyone the happiest of holiday seasons!
See you in 2021!
November Statistics
Emergency Shelter
45 unduplicated people received shelter in November for a total of 886 shelter nights. The 45 people broke down to 18 individual men, 4 individual women and 7 families with 14 children.
13 clients successfully completed our program and moved into stable housing. 3 clients were removed due to rule violations. 28 clients carried over into December.
Our waiting list sits at 71 people: 20 individual men, 2 individual women, and 15 families with 26 children.
Homeless Prevention
Six households (4F, 3M, 12C) began Homeless Prevention enrollments in November after receiving eviction notices. HP Services totaled $5,897. Enrollments for 2 households ended in November for program completion.
Rapid Rehousing
Three households (2F, 2M, 5C) began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in November. RH services totaled $3,347. Seven households completed their program in November.
Security Deposit Assistance
Program (SDAP)
One household (1F, 1M, 2C) received a $500 deposit in November. The household was literally homeless and also received RH support.
Current Needs
While we are encouraging physical distancing, we do still have projects available for one person which will involve zero contact with anyone else. Projects include some basic construction, organizing donations, and assistance with organizing our furniture storage. If you have an interest in helping, especially if you have some extra time, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
